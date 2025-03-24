Pics: Brian Kelly's LSU hosts 3-day coaches clinic at home facility

Brian Kelly and LSU hosted a three-day Coaches Clinic from March 20 to March 22 at the Football Operations Building, drawing coaches from across Louisiana.

The event included Kelly and his LSU staff, alongside notable guests like New Orleans Saints coach Kellen Moore, offensive coordinator Doug Nussmeier and defensive coordinator Brandon Staley.

Tulane coach Jon Sumrall and Louisiana-Lafayette coach Michael Desormeaux also joined, bringing their teams to the gathering. The clinic wrapped up on Saturday morning with an LSU football practice in Tiger Stadium. LSU’s Instagram shared highlights from the event, captioning the post:

“Fellowship and learning with coaches at every level.”

In one photo, Kelly actively spoke to the crowd, wearing a light gray pullover against a sleek black backdrop.

These clinics unite high school, college and professional coaches to share strategies and exchange valuable insights.

As Kelly enters his fourth season in 2025, he brings in 16 transfers this offseason. According to him, LSU’s strong team culture made it possible to integrate so many new players seamlessly.

Brian Kelly has stirred curiosity with changes to LSU’s spring practice schedule

The Tigers coach Brian Kelly announced that two practices will now take place during the week after their Spring scrimmage, aligning with the opening of the transfer portal.

This shift sparked speculation about a strategic connection to the portal window, which runs from April 16-25.

Kelly revealed the adjustments, moving the March 28 and April 7 practices to the final week of spring, extending the schedule to maximize the NCAA’s allotted 34 practice days.

“We’ve decided to move two practices... taking more time with the team,” Kelly said.

When pressed about whether the timing was intentional, Kelly played coy:

“The portal opens that week? Huh. I didn’t know that. You guys can decide what that means,” he said.

On April 12, the team will host an open practice instead. This gives fans a chance to see the Tigers gear up for the new season. The shift moves away from the usual game format, focusing on a more direct look at the team’s progress.

