Pics: Buffs drop warm Deion Sanders pics after massive $54 million contract extension

Deion Sanders has turned around the Colorado Buffaloes' fortunes. Coach Prime and his sons came to Boulder in 2023, following consecutive SWAC titles with Jackson State. In his debut campaign, he helped the program to a 4-8 campaign after a disastrous 1-11 record in 2022.

Under the guidance of Deion Sanders, the Buffs continued to improve their performance on the field. Coach Prime revamped his coaching staff and roster ahead of the 2024 season. This helped them secure a 9-4 campaign and qualify for their first bowl game since 2020.

Amid his offseason preparations, Deion Sanders has also signed a new five-year contract extension with the Colorado Buffaloes. The extension is reported to be worth $54 million and keeps him in Boulder through 2029. Coach Prime is now the highest-paid Big 12 coach and inside the top five in all of college.

On Friday, the Buffs shared a post on Instagram containing photos of Sanders following his new deal. The snippets showcased several moments Coach Prime had during his two-year stint with the Buffs, with many of them showing off Sanders' signature smile.

"LIFE IS GOOD," the caption on the post read.

CU AD Rick George expressed his excitement about the new extension given to Deion Sanders. In a statement that he released, he hoped that Coach Prime would continue revolutionizing Colorado's football program and make it very successful in the coming days.

"Coach Prime has revolutionzed college football and in doing so, has restored CU football to our rightful place as a national power," George said. "This extension not only recognizes Coach's accomplishments transforming our program on and off the field, it keeps him in Boulder to compete for conference and national championships in the years to come."

Deion Sanders has high hopes for his journey with the Buffs after new extension

This upcoming season, Coach Prime will begin a new chapter with the program. Both of his sons and several other key players have departed either in the transfer portal or declared for the draft. This new contract extension also quells the rumors about him potentially following his sons to the NFL.

In a statement that he released, Coach Prime stated that he still has to achieve a lot with the program.

"I'm excited for the opportunity to continue building something special here at Colorado," Sanders said. "We've just scratched the surface of what this program can be. It's not just about football, its about developing young men who are ready to take on the world. I'm committed to bringing greatness to this University on and off the field."

The Buffs narrowly missed out on competing for a Big 12 title and a playoff spot last season because of a loss to the Kansas Jayhawks. With his new contract, Coach Prime will look to improve upon the Buffs' performance in the upcoming season.

