Pics: Cam Ward drops glimpses of his Miami Pro Day showdown via latest IG post

Cam Ward gave fans a glimpse into his Miami Pro Day performance with a new Instagram post. Ward, who transferred to the University of Miami for his final college season after a stint at Washington State, is a top prospect for the 2025 NFL Draft. His Pro Day was a crucial chance to showcase his skills and prove his NFL readiness.

The Tuesday post included three photos. The first showed Ward at the NFL Scouting Combine, standing before a crowd of reporters in a jacket labeled "QB" with the number 15.

The second featured him in an on-field interview surrounded by Miami’s signature orange and green colors. The third captured him mid-throw on the field, wearing a black shirt with orange accents, representing the Hurricanes.

Ward’s arm strength and potential have drawn attention. Now, the Tennessee Titans must decide if he’s the right choice for the No. 1 pick.

Cam Ward’s resume speaks volumes

Cam Ward impressed scouts and team officials with his pro-level arm strength, highlighted by a pinpoint downfield throw during a simulated rollout. Ward also had conversations with Titans GM Mike Borgonzi and president of football operations Chad Brinker.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Titans are now planning a private workout and throwing session for Ward, the 2024 ACC Player of the Year. Schefter reported that Tennessee would require a massive draft package to consider trading the top pick.

Over four years at three universities, he has shown remarkable growth and consistency. In his lone season at Miami, he shattered school records with 305 completions, a 67.5% completion rate, 4,313 passing yards and 39 touchdowns against seven interceptions.

For Tennessee, the quarterback position has been a glaring issue over the past two seasons and Ward could be the solution they’ve been seeking.

The 2025 NFL Draft kicks off on Apr. 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Round 1 starts at 8 PM ET that evening. Rounds 2 and 3 follow on Apr. 25 at 7 PM ET, while the final rounds, 4 through 7, wrap up the event on Apr. 26, starting at noon ET.

