Cam Ward’s private QB coach reveals why the Miami star didn't throw at the 2025 NFL combine

Miami's Cam Ward is the favorite to become the first pick of the NFL draft in April. As such, it's not entirely surprising that he decided not to participate in the NFL combine in late February. However, according to Ward's private quarterback coach, Darrell Colbert Jr., there was a bigger reason than pure disinterest to skip the combine.

Colbert said Ward preferred to save his performance for NFL decision-makers for Miami's pro day to attract attention for his fellow Hurricanes, Tennessee Titans insider Justin Graver reported on Tuesday on X:

"Cam Ward’s private QB coach @DarrellColbert7 just said at Miami’s pro day that Ward wanted to throw at the combine, but decided to wait because he knew there’d eyeballs here today and that would bring more attention to his Miami teammates."

At the moment, Cam Ward is the favorite to be selected with the 2025 NFL draft's first pick, which is owned by the Tennessee Titans.

Since January, Ward has held the pole position for the first pick, and this month, he solidified his lead with odds of -1200. The player closest to him is Penn State's Abdul Carter, who has odds of +600. The closest quarterback to Cam Ward is Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, who is fourth in the overall odds at +4000.

Cam Ward is not a fan of the Dallas Cowboys' defense

During Miami's pro day on Tuesday, Cam Ward had a slip of the mind concerning the Dallas Cowboys. Speaking with the press, the Hurricanes signal-caller and Heisman finalist gave the following unwarranted criticism of the Cowboys' defense in 2024:

"I think some teams in the NFL did a lot of two-high stuff. Like Dallas, running a lot of Tampa, a lot of Cover-2, they leave way too much space on the sideline down the seams. I just think the arm strength and the confidence that I bring in, along with me getting my receivers better, I just think I'm gonna put the ball where I want."

Without a doubt, Dalla's season was one to forget in 2024, but it's puzzling why a rookie would want to antagonize a franchise before even setting foot in the NFL. However, Cam Ward doesn't need to worry about ending up at AT&T Stadium as it's unlikely, if not impossible, that he will fall to the Cowboys' 12th pick.

