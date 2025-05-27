PICS: Carson Beck’s sister Kylie flaunts chic red swimwear as the new “summer dress code”

After the 2024 season, Carson Beck left Georgia, and he wasn’t the only one. His sister, Kylie, a former Georgette, also left Athens. While Kylie hasn’t publicly shared what’s next for her, she’s back in her hometown of Jacksonville, Florida.
Carson, who injured his shoulder during last year’s SEC championship, returned to the field on Sunday, according to Miami coach Mario Cristobal. Meanwhile, Kylie seems to be enjoying her free time on the shores of Jacksonville Beach.
On Tuesday, she posted a couple of photos posing in the blue waters, wearing a red bikini with floral accents. She gave a shout-out to the swimwear brand “LSPACE,” which specializes in beachwear.
"summer dress code!!❣️," she wrote in the caption.
She shared another picture of herself on her Instagram story in a white and green two-piece swimsuit, relaxing on a lounge chair and soaking up the sun.
Kylie shares her support for brother Carson Beck’s recovery
Now with the Hurricanes, Carson Beck missed spring practice as he continued to recover from a shoulder injury. Earlier this month, Mario Cristobal told ESPN’s Andrea Adelson that Beck is “good to go. He's exceeding every benchmark,” when asked about the QB’s progress.
Speaking again on May 19 with Josh Pate, Cristobal provided a more detailed update.
“The first part that’s really encouraging for us is that he’s almost at 100% and I’m talking about maybe a week away from being there," Cristobal said. "I mean he’s been throwing for weeks now. He joins our team on Sunday. There’s no limitations for him and he looks great.”
Kylie brought spirit to Georgia football as a Georgette, cheering from the sidelines during her brother’s games during the two years she spent there. Though her cheerleading days at Sanford Stadium are over, her pride for Carson hasn’t faded.
After seeing Cristobal’s update on Carson’s progress, Kylie shared it on her Instagram story, alongside the words:
“A fighter. An inspirational. A leader. A role model.”
As Carson Beck dials in for the upcoming season, he’ll be working alongside newly acquired wide receivers Tony Johnson and Keelan Marion, both of whom joined the Hurricanes through the spring transfer portal.
Though he wasn’t able to participate in on-field drills, Beck spent the spring figuring out clues to Miami’s puzzle with offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson.
