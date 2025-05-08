Pics: Coach Prime’s daughter Deiondra Sanders shows off vacation snaps wearing a blue swimsuit

Deiondra Sanders is on vacation at an undisclosed island, having the time of her life. The daughter of Deion Sanders shared pictures of her wearing a blue and gold swimsuit while enjoying a day at the beach.
While her location is undisclosed, she said on X that she's island hopping.
"I love island hopping," Sanders tweeted on Wednesday.
Sanders mentioned this week that she had been postponing this trip for some time, as she was unable to bring her son Snow with her.
"I’m going on vacation soon and I keep pushing my flight back cause I don’t wanna leave Snow. 😩 I’m so sad. I’m definitely taking him next time," Sanders tweeted on Monday.
There have been speculations about what led her to feel like she could leave Snow behind. What seems to be a recent reconciliation with her fiancé, Jacquees, has been brought up as a possible reason. After months of public social media battles, the couple has been seen together again, enjoying themselves in public with their son.
Jacquees has also been leaving positive comments in the Instagram posts of members of the Sanders family, including Deiondra, over the last few weeks. They previously had serious discussions regarding whether Snow was allowed to meet Jacquees' family without her being present. According to Deiondra, the singer's family refused to meet their son as long as she was present.
Deiondra Sanders names her boat after Shedeur Sanders' famous song
On Wednesday, Deiondra Sanders shared on her X account that the boat she took during her vacation was named "Perfect Timing," which reminded her of her brother, Shedeur Sanders.
"Our boat today is named perfect timing. Wow look at God," Deiondra tweeted on Wednesday.
Shedeur released a song with the same title in 2024, while the quarterback was playing for the Colorado Buffaloes.
