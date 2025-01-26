Pics: Colorado stars caught up in practice at East-West Shrine Bowl ft. Jimmy Horn Jr.

The 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl is scheduled to be played on January 30 at the AT&T Stadium. This week saw the several invited players participate in practice and gear up for the all-star showdown.

The Colorado players had six prospects invited to the East-West Shrine Bowl. These included QB Shedeur Sanders, WRs Will Sheppard, Jimmy Horn Jr. and LaJohntay Wester, and safeties Shilo Sanders and Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig. However, according to ESPN's Turron Davenport, the Colorado QB has decided not to participate in the all-star practice and game despite being in practice.

Colorado Buffaloes took to Instagram to share snippets of the other remaining players dishing it out during practice. These photos showcased the invited prospects trying to make an impression during the East-West Shrine Bowl to potentially increase their draft stock ahead of the NFL draft in April. You can check out the photos down below:

All of the invited players were a crucial part of the Colorado roster for the 2024 season. They helped Coach Prime and the program secure a 9-4 campaign while becoming eligible for their first bowl game appearance since 2020. Unfortunately, despite Coach Prime redeeming himself following a 4-8 debut, the Buffs lost to the BYU Cougars in the Alamo Bowl showdown.

With both his sons declaring for the 2025 NFL draft, the upcoming season will be Deion Sanders' first campaign without his sons on the team. However, the Buffs already have faith in Shedeur's replacement, five-star QB prospect Julian 'JuJu' Lewis.

Furthermore, Coach Prime has already put in the work to revamp the coaching staff and roster to compete for the Big 12 championship and a playoff berth next season.

How to watch the 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl

The 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl will be the 100th edition of this annual all-star game since its inception in 1925. From January 25 to 28, the invited prospects will engage in practice sessions before the final showdown on Thursday, January 30.

Fans can catch all the action of this collegiate all-star game from their homes. It will be broadcast live on the NFL Network on television. The all-star bowl game is set to kick off at 8 p.m. ET.

For the past three years, the West team has been on a winning streak. It will be interesting to see if the East team can bring an end to this momentum on January 30 and begin a winning streak of their own in the East-West Shrine Bowl.

