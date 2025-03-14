Pics: Deion Sanders oversees Day 2 of Colorado Buffs' spring practice

The Colorado Buffaloes kicked off spring practice for their third season under Deion Sanders. He transformed the team last year, leading Colorado to a 9-4 record and an Alamo Bowl appearance after joining Big 12.

Sanders lost several key players to the draft and the transfer portal this offseason, including Heisman winner Travis Hunter and his sons Shedeur and Shilo Sanders.

Sanders once again got to work in the offseason to bring in new players. The team shared highlights from Day 2 of spring practice on Instagram on Friday.

These snippets showcased the new and returning players sweating it out on the field while Coach Prime guided them through every workout.

One of the biggest challenges for Sanders this offseason is selecting a new starting quarterback to replace Shedeur Sanders.

After Shedeur declared for this year's NFL draft, Coach Prime has to choose between five-star prospect Julian Lewis and Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter.

Sanders has yet to name a starter for the upcoming season. The ongoing spring practice will give him a better idea and evaluation of who deserves to be named as his son's replacement.

Deion Sanders brings in Denzel Washington to address the team

The Colorado coach brought in Denzel Washington to motivate the team for spring practice and the upcoming season on Wednesday.

Washington shared some inspirational words with Deion Sanders' team.

"When you pray for rain, you got to deal with the mud too," Washington said. "But eventually, good things grow out of that mud. ... I'm going to say this now: if y'all don't send me a ticket to the national championship when you get there, then don't ever go to none of my movies ever again.

"I don't want to know you. Because I know you going to get there. Now remember that Denzel Washington said it. You are going to the national championship."

The Buffs narrowly missed out on their chances of competing for the conference title and a spot in the 12-team playoffs last season. Sanders will be hoping not to repeat the same mistakes and finally add a trophy to his cabinet in Boulder.

