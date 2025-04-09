Pics: Ohio State star Jack Sawyer dazzles in style as he throws the first pitch for the Cleveland Guardians

Ohio State Buckeyes pass rusher Jack Sawyer threw the first pitch ahead of the Cleveland Guardians game on Tuesday. He is from Ohio and helped the Buckeyes win the national championship last season.

Ad

After the first pitch, the Guardians showed off the fan-favorite on the mound, flaunting the team's jersey.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As for the pitch, Sawyer had too much power behind it as it sailed over home plate.

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, he still received a great reception when he was announced for the ceremonial first pitch. He was cheered on by the crowd, who showed their appreciation for him.

Sawyer was a five-star prospect in the Class of 2021 and it was clear from the beginning that he was going to Ohio State. He starred for Pickerington High School North and received multiple offers, including from the Buckeyes, Michigan, Notre Dame and Penn State. Last season, he recorded 59 tackles, nine sacks, and three forced fumbles.

Ad

Jack Sawyer heaps praise on Ryan Day

Jack Sawyer was a star at Ohio State and credited Ryan Day for turning him into one.

Sawyer opted to return in 2024 to try and win a national championship. He praised Day for his job all season and for canceling all the noise.

"So, playing for him and seeing the way he’s responded the last few years, especially this year, it just shows everyone across the country what he’s capable of," Sawyer said to reporters on March 1, via On3. "He’s the best head coach in the country by far, I think in college football, unbiasedly. So, being able to see us have that happen, hear all the things that we heard in Columbus.”

Ad

Sawyer will turn his attention to the NFL draft. He is projected to be a late first or early second-round pick.

The 2025 NFL Draft is set for April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More

Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place