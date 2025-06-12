  • home icon
  Pics: Oregon QB Dante Moore gives back to the community with a special visit to former school in Detroit

Pics: Oregon QB Dante Moore gives back to the community with a special visit to former school in Detroit

By Tyriece Simon
Modified Jun 12, 2025 18:33 GMT
NCAA Football: Oregon at Oregon State - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Oregon at Oregon State (image credit: IMAGN)

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore recently hosted a book reading and signing for children at Martin Luther King High School in Detroit, Michigan. He read from his book, "From Journey to Dream," which he wrote to inspire others to follow their goals.

On Thursday, Detroit PAL posted several photos of Moore attending the special event at his former high school on Instagram.

It shared in the caption that every PAL student who attended received a signed copy of the book. Detroit PAL also gave a heartfelt message, thanking Moore for inspiring young athletes to believe in themselves.

"Thank you, @dantemoore for reminding our young athletes that their dreams are possible and that greatness starts right here at home," Detroit PAL wrote.
The children's book is on sale and available on Amazon for $27.66.

Moore is set to become the starting quarterback for the 2025 season. He joined the Ducks last season after his freshman year with the UCLA Bruins. Moore served as the backup of Dillon Gabriel, and only had a few opportunities to play.

The team finished with a 13-1 (9-0 Big Ten) record and clinched a spot in the College Football Playoff. Gabriel ranked eighth in the nation in passing yards with 326 completions for 3,857 yards and 30 touchdowns. Moore only competed in four games, completing seven passes for 49 yards.

On Jan. 1, Oregon was eliminated from the College Football Playoff after a 41-21 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl. Gabriel left the team to enter the 2025 NFL draft and was selected by the Cleveland Browns.

Ducks fans are hopeful that Moore can be a worthy replacement for Gabriel as the new starter.

Oregon Ducks' wide receiver options for Dante Moore

Oregon will face the Montana State Bobcats on Aug. 30. Dante Moore will have several targets who can help the team secure its first win of the season.

Evan Stewart is among the key players who Moore could throw to against the Bobcats. The wide receiver is returning for his senior year after recording 48 catches for 613 yards and five touchdowns.

Another player that could be a key option for Moore is Justius Lowe. In his sophomore year, he had 21 receptions for 203 yards and one touchdown. One of Lowe's best performances was in the Ducks' 38-17 win over the Michigan Wolverines on Nov. 2. He had six receptions for 45 yards to aid the team's victory.

Oregon also has 12 other wide receivers on the roster who could help Moore defeat Montana State in the season opener.

About the author
Tyriece Simon

Tyriece Simon

Tyriece Simon has a bachelors degree in journalism and graduated from York College. His hobbies during his free time includes reading books, watching movies and playing video games.

Know More

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
