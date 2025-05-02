Dillon Gabriel contract: How much will Browns QB earn in his rookie season?

The Cleveland Browns selected Dillon Gabriel in the third round (No. 94) of the 2025 NFL draft. Kevin Stefanski and Co. watched Gabriel's performances with the Oregon Ducks and decided to bring him in as a potential starter.

Gabriel had a long and distinguished college football career, playing for the UCF Knights, Oklahoma Sooners and Ducks. He was a 2024 first-team All-American and the season's Big Ten Most Valuable Player.

With the 2025 regular season a few months away, let's look at Gabriel's rookie contract.

How much will Dillon Gabriel earn in his rookie season?

Dillon Gabriel's deal will be filled out using the NFL rookie contract scale.

Gabriel will make $5,985,082 in his first four years. He will earn $1,088,197 in Year 1, $1,360,246 in Year 2, $1,632,295 in Year 3 and $1,904,344 in Year 4 (per Spotrac).

Gabriel was the fifth quarterback off the board this year. He's set to be part of a quarterback battle in the Browns' training camp for the QB1 job.

Will Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders start in Week 1?

The Cleveland Browns made the interesting decision to select Dillon Gabriel in the third round and Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round. They'll have two of the best quarterbacks in this year's draft class on their roster.

The pair enters a quarterback room with veterans Deshaun Watson, Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett. Watson is likely out for the 2025 season, so it's a four-horse race for the starting QB role in Week 1.

Flacco is in the twilight of his career, while Kenny Pickett is fresh off playing backup for Jalen Hurts in the 2024 season.

Kevin Stefanski is tasked with choosing between two veterans, Gabriel's dual-threat ability and Sanders' star power and accuracy. It's shaping up to be an interesting battle for the upcoming season.

