PICS: Sean Kelly, wife of new Ohio State QB shares snippets from exciting Columbus trip following commitment

Ohio State has a new quarterback. Eli Brickhandler, who previously played at North Carolina A&T and Houston Christian, committed to the Buckeyes as a scholarship player on Tuesday. Along with moving to Columbus, Brick Handler made strides in his personal life by marrying his college sweetheart, Sean Kelly, in December.

The couple also welcomed their daughter, Kaelani, in August. Kelly, a former basketball player at North Carolina A&T, shared their trip to Ohio State on Instagram on Tuesday through several pictures.

“48 hours in Columbus 🌰 go Bucks!” Kelly wrote in the caption.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Trending

The photos included the family standing in the Ohio State football office with Kaelani between them. Another picture of Kaelani showed her napping in a red Ohio State t-shirt and one photo showed her crawling on the field at Ohio Stadium. Another snap shows Brickhandler carrying his daughter.

At Ohio State, Brickhandler brings experience to the QB room, which already includes Julian Sayin, Tavien St. Clair and Lincoln Kienholz. He has two years of eligibility left and threw for 557 yards and four touchdowns last season.

Sean Kelly on her trip to Ohio State

On Wednesday, Sean Kelly shared a video compilation from of her family’s trip to Columbus. In her caption, she shared how excited she is for what’s ahead:

“It’s going to be go Bucks from here on out okay? ❤️🌰🏈 I had so much fun on my husband’s official visit I can’t wait to be back in Ohio.”

Narrating the video, Kelly also said:

“Me and my husband met in college when I played basketball and he played football at North Carolina A&T State University. So it was super cool to just go on this visit with him and everything come full circle after we’ve had our daughter and got married. I’m actually an Ohio native, I grew up in Cincinnati, Ohio, so this was cool for me too.

"This is my first time ever actually touring around Ohio State, but if I wasn’t a student athlete I feel like I would have come here anyways because I really love the campus. It was so beautiful and I’m just so excited for this new chapter in our lives and being a part of the Ohio State football family.”

The change is clearly exciting for the Brickhandler family, and since Ohio State is still deciding on a starting quarterback, Eli has a good chance to prove himself.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Garima Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.



Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.



Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026. Know More