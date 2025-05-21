PICS: Sean Kelly, wife of new Ohio State QB shares snippets from exciting Columbus trip following commitment

Ohio State has a new quarterback. Eli Brickhandler, who previously played at North Carolina A&T and Houston Christian, committed to the Buckeyes as a scholarship player on Tuesday. Along with moving to Columbus, Brick Handler made strides in his personal life by marrying his college sweetheart, Sean Kelly, in December.
The couple also welcomed their daughter, Kaelani, in August. Kelly, a former basketball player at North Carolina A&T, shared their trip to Ohio State on Instagram on Tuesday through several pictures.
“48 hours in Columbus 🌰 go Bucks!” Kelly wrote in the caption.
The photos included the family standing in the Ohio State football office with Kaelani between them. Another picture of Kaelani showed her napping in a red Ohio State t-shirt and one photo showed her crawling on the field at Ohio Stadium. Another snap shows Brickhandler carrying his daughter.
At Ohio State, Brickhandler brings experience to the QB room, which already includes Julian Sayin, Tavien St. Clair and Lincoln Kienholz. He has two years of eligibility left and threw for 557 yards and four touchdowns last season.
Sean Kelly on her trip to Ohio State
On Wednesday, Sean Kelly shared a video compilation from of her family’s trip to Columbus. In her caption, she shared how excited she is for what’s ahead:
“It’s going to be go Bucks from here on out okay? ❤️🌰🏈 I had so much fun on my husband’s official visit I can’t wait to be back in Ohio.”
Narrating the video, Kelly also said:
“Me and my husband met in college when I played basketball and he played football at North Carolina A&T State University. So it was super cool to just go on this visit with him and everything come full circle after we’ve had our daughter and got married. I’m actually an Ohio native, I grew up in Cincinnati, Ohio, so this was cool for me too.
"This is my first time ever actually touring around Ohio State, but if I wasn’t a student athlete I feel like I would have come here anyways because I really love the campus. It was so beautiful and I’m just so excited for this new chapter in our lives and being a part of the Ohio State football family.”
The change is clearly exciting for the Brickhandler family, and since Ohio State is still deciding on a starting quarterback, Eli has a good chance to prove himself.
