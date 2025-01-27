Pics: Shedeur Sanders drops carousel of his East-West Shrine Bowl moments with Colorado stars

Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders was one of the six prospects from the program invited to participate in the 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl. The quarterback had a successful final collegiate campaign with the Buffs, recording 4,134 yards and 37 TDs passing and winning the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

The 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl is scheduled to be played on Jan. 30 at the AT&T Stadium. The week is dedicated to the prospects of the All-Star bowl game gathering up for the showdown. Amidst the practice sessions, Shedeur Sanders took to social media to share snippets of his time.

The Colorado QB took to Instagram to share a post that included photos of himself interacting with the media and also taking in the atmosphere of the upcoming All-Star bowl game.

Despite being an invited prospect, Shedeur Sanders has decided not to participate in the East-West Shrine Bowl practice and game.

According to the quarterback, his main priority in attending the Shrine Bowl practice week is to get close to representatives of NFL teams and make a good impression on them ahead of the draft in April.

"I came here for a purpose, and for a reason," Shedeur said. "To meet with the teams so that they can understand me, and know me.

"All the conversations have been positive. Everything has been good. They are surprised when they are finally able to meet me, and it's not what the media portrays it to be."

According to ESPN, the Colorado quarterback has met representatives of the Titans, Browns and the Giants who have the top three picks in the 2025 NFL draft. He especially had a long conversation with Titans coach Brian Callahan, who was impressed with Shedeur's demeanour and maturity.

Shedeur Sanders leaves a good first impression on Titans HC Brian Callahan

According to Titans reporter Jim Wyatt, Callahan was visibly impressed with his interaction with the Colorado quarterback. The Titans coach said that he enjoyed getting to know Shedeur Sanders and appreciated his calm demeanor despite being in the spotlight.

"You can tell he's been raised right," Callahan said. "He;s mature, he has a really poised way about him, and he seems like a really good kid. I enjoyed talking to him.

"And, you could tell he's a guy who has been in the spotlight. He knows how to handle himself, he's been paid money, so he has a financial perspective."

Shedeur Sanders expects to be the first quarterback off the board. It will be interesting to see if the Titans decide to revamp their QB department by drafting Shedeur following their positive conversation at the Shrine Bowl practice.

