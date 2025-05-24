Pics: Warren Sapp's 27 Y/O daughter Mercedes drops stylish photodump in vibrant yellow and orange dress

Warren Sapp is gearing up for his first season as the Colorado Buffaloes' pass rush coordinator. He joined Coach Prime's team last season as a senior quality control analyst. The Buffs finished with a 9-4 record and an Alamo Bowl loss during the 2024 season.

While Warren Sapp gears up for his new coaching job, his daughter, Mercedes, is making waves on the internet. On Friday, the 27-year-old shared an Instagram post, showing off her stylish outfit.

Mercedes Sapp shared photos posing in a parking lot. She flaunted her bright and vibrant Orange dress. Mercedes accompanied the post with a caption that read:

"Want me around?"

Warren Sapp had a successful stint as a player in the NFL. He spent 13 seasons playing defensive tackle in the league, primarily for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Sapp was a 7x Pro Bowler and won the Super Bowl XXXVII with the Bucs.

Just like him, his daughter also possessed his athletic genes. Mercedes Sapp studied at the University of North Florida, where she earned her Master's Degree in Communication Management with a leadership focus.

While studying at UNF, Mercedes was also active athletically. She was a Division I athlete for the University's soccer team as a goalkeeper. She made program history in 2020 by earning the program's first Goalkeeper of the Year Award.

Warren Sapp's daughter shares message after Shedeur Sanders' draft

Both of Coach Prime's sons, Shedeur and Shilo, declared for this year's NFL draft. Shedeur was projected as a top-three prospect. However, things took a different turn for the quarterback as Shedeur fell to the fifth round.

The Cleveland Browns picked him with the 144th pick. After his selection, Warren Sapp's daughter dedicated a post to the quarterback on social media. She shared a photo of Coach Prime's son and accompanied it with a five-word message ahead of his NFL journey.

"144 is a powerful number," Mercedes wrote in the IG story.

Shedeur Sanders was the second quarterback the Browns drafted this year. Apart from him, they also acquired ex-Oregon star Dillon Gabriel in the third round.

