WATCH: Warren Sapp’s daughter Mercedes shows off massive surprise for mom on mother’s day

Mercedes Sapp arranged some treats for her mother this Sunday on the occasion of Mother's day. Sapp got some balloons and flowers as a surprise for her mom, Jamiko Vaughn.

The daughter of Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive tackle, Warren Sapp, shared an Instagram story with the surprise gifts she prepared for her mother on the special occasion.

Cede Sapp had a surprise for her mother, Jamiko Vaughn. - Source: Instagram/@cedesapp

Mercedes also shared another story with a message from the "Daily Devotional and Updates" channel on the importance of Mother's Day.

"Mother's Day reminds us of the incredible strength and love that God placed in the hearts of moms. Through every sleepless night, every prayer whispered for their children, and every selfless act, moms reflect the very heart of God's love... Today, let's celebrate and honor the mothers who pour out their hearts and lives for their families," said part of the message posted by Sapp.

Mercedes Sapp's story on Mother's Day. - Source: Instagram/@cedesapp

Mercedes Sapp is the coordinator of Student-Athlete Enhancement and NIL Engagement at the University of South Florida, a role she has held since 2022. Sapp wants to help students develop on the field and in the professional setting as well.

During her college career, Cede Sapp was a standout goalkeeper for the Bulls soccer squad. She was named Goalkeeper of the Year in 2020, becoming the first player in school history to earn the award.

Mercedes' father, Warren Sapp, is currently the pass rush coordinator in Deion Sanders' staff at the Colorado Buffaloes. Sapp was a senior quality control analyst last year before getting promoted to his current position.

During his playing days, Sapp had a 13-year NFL career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Oakland Raiders. He was part of Tampa Bay's Super Bowl-winning 2002 squad and was named Defensive Player of the Year in 1999. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2013.

Who is Jamiko Vaughn, Mercedes Sapp's mother?

Jamiko Vaughn is the ex-wife of Hall of Famer Warren Sapp and the mother of Warren II and Mercedes Sapp. While she has always kept most of her private life away from the public eye, it is known that she married Sapp in 1998.

The couple was together until 2007, when they filed for divorce with Vaughn keeping custody of the children.

Her love for soccer is another thing Mercedes shares with her mother as Vaughn was also a soccer player in her youth. The mother and daughter have attended some MLS games together as well.

