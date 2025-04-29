Warren Sapp’s daughter Mercedes drops 2-word reaction to USF Bulls’ player getting invited to Bills’ rookie camp

Warren Sapp's daughter, Mercedes, was thrilled that USF defensive tackle Decarious Hawthorne was invited to Buffalo Bills rookie camp.

The 2025 NFL Draft came and went, and Hawthorne didn't get selected. Yet, shortly after the draft was over, he signed a rookie camp invite with the Bills, and Mercedes was thrilled by it.

"Yesssir Hawk!," Sapp wrote.

Mercedes Sapp, of course, is on USF's women's soccer staff, so she is rooting on someone who went to USF, making it to the NFL.

Sapp is now the Coordinator of Student-Athlete Enhancement and NIL Engagement for USF's women's soccer.

As for Hawthorne, he played three years at FAU before transferring to USF for his final season. With the Bulls, he recorded 39 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 2 pass defenses, and one forced fumble.

Warren Sapp gets new role on Coach Prime's staff at Colorado

Warren Sapp is on the Colorado Buffaloes' coaching staff.

Sapp joined Colorado's staff in 2024 and was the senior quality control analyst. However, ahead of the 2025 season, Sapp got a promotion to pass rush coordinator.

"We can announce today that I'm officially the PRC - pass rush coordinator," Sapp said, via SI. "Reg called me this morning. I will send y'all a pic next week with my name tag on it with me standing beside it. I'm gonna go change my name tag myself."

Sapp is a Pro Football Hall of Famer and was a star pass rusher in the NFL. He finished his legendary career with 96.5 sacks and was a Super Bowl champion.

His focus now has turned to coaching, and Sapp expects the Buffaloes' defense to wreak havoc this season.

"We gonna turn Folsom up. We are gonna turn it up," Sapp said. "I want that place so loud that you can't hear your heartbeat in that thing. And we're gonna play some D. When we come out of that thing, it's gonna be a sight to see. We gonna go wreck this thing."

The Colorado Buffaloes will need to rely on their defense after losing Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter to the NFL.

Colorado will open their 2025 college football season on August 29 against Georgia Tech.

