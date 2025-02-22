Picture of 6'11 Kevin Durant standing beside early Texas enrollee Nick Brooks goes viral

Texas Longhorns early enrollee Nick Brooks looks like a big addition to Steve Sarkisian’s football team. And in this case, he might literally be the biggest signing the Texas head coach has made to his football team.

Ad

OnTexas insider CJ Vogel posted a picture of Brooks next to basketball great Kevin Durant on Friday, and he looks just as big as the NBA star.

"#Texas early enrollee OL Nick Brooks standing next to Kevin Durant from last night’s game. Durant is listed at 6’11,” CJ Vogel wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Durant is officially listed at 6-foot-11 by the Phoenix Suns, and from the way the picture looks, the offensive lineman is close to the former Texas basketball player's height.

According to 247 Sports, the Grayson High School product stands at 6-foot-7, 345 pounds. He is a 4-star prospect and the 29th offensive tackle in the class of 2025. He got offers from 32 schools but committed to the Longhorns in August 2024 after decommitting from Iowa.

Ad

Texas has the top-ranked 2025 recruiting class according to 247 Sports. Sarkisian and his staff were able to land five 5-star and 14 4-star prospects. The Longhorns are on the short list of favorites to win the national title next season.

With Arch Manning entering the season as the starting quarterback for the first time, some key returning players, and a strong recruiting class, including Nick Brooks, expectations are high in Austin. After losing in the CFP semifinals the last two years, fans are hoping the Longhorns take the next step this season.

Ad

Texas DT can’t join Texas, Nick Brooks for 2025 season

While there was some speculation by some fans that defensive tackle Bill Norton would be going back to Austin for one more season, the former Texas player shut down the notion with an X post on his official account.

Norton had posted a video of some of his highlights with the caption "Six years later, the journey continues." However, after fans reacted as if he was coming back for one more season, he quickly clarified that it wasn’t possible.

Ad

"Just to clarify, I don’t have anymore eligibility," Bill Norton posted

Expand Tweet

The defensive tackle arrived in Texas in 2024 after transferring in from Arizona. He previously played for four years in Georgia. Norton announced he would be entering the NFL Draft shortly after the Longhorns' Cotton Bowl loss to Ohio State.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.