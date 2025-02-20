“I have the best job in America”: Texas’ coach Steve Sarkisian reveals why NFL HC role is not ideal for him

Steve Sarkisian has no interest in making the leap to the NFL despite several teams inquiring about his services.

Speaking on the “Up and Adams” on Thursday, the Texas Longhorns coach explained why he was happy to extend his contract with the program from February 2024 through 2030.

"I really think I have the best job in America," Sarkisian said. "

The 2023 A Big 12 Coach of the Year said taht when he decided to get into coaching, that the best job was at the University of Texas:

"I went through all these reasons, and for this thing to go full circle and I’m here now."

Sarkisian said he’s incredibly proud of the team’s progress since he took over in the 2021 season:

"We were 5-7 in year one and it was like, tough, six game losing streak. No draft picks, like really poor," Sarkisian said. "And then year two we get to 8-5, Bijan (Robinson) goes in the first round and we’re starting to build a little momentum."

In his third year, the Longhorns broke a school record for draft picks with 11 in the 2024 NFL draft. That record could be broken this year, as 14 Longhorns could be seen by NFL scouts at the Combine from Feb. 27 to March 2.

Steve Sarkisian’s NFL resume

While much of his coaching success has been in college football, the NFL is not foreign territory to Steve Sarkisian. In 2004, he was the quarterbacks coach for the Oakland Raiders, helping the team accumulate more than 4,000 passing yards, the eighth-most in the league that season. However, he chose to return to USC in 2005.

He also previously served as an offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons, replacing Kyle Shanahan in February 2017. Making the jump to the pros at a higher position wasn’t quite as easy for him in Atlanta.

In 2018, the offense improved slightly, averaging 25.9 points per game, though it wasn’t enough for him to stay on very long. Sarkisian was fired as Falcons offensive coordinator on Dec. 31, 2018.

