"Play a real f***ing schedule.": Fans go after Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman as he makes blunt remark on USC rivalry 

Notre Dame Fighting Irish coach Marcus Freeman was open about his desire to keep playing USC every year. However, not all college football fans agreed with the coach.
After On3 shared Marcus Freeman's opinion on the rivalry with USC on X, fans clapped back at the Fighting Irish coach, saying Notre Dame's independent status has them playing a softer schedule than teams like the Trojans.
"Then tell Freeman to play a real f***ing schedule. Victories over low hanging fruit and 2 tough games a year doesn't cut it." a fan said.
"Join a conference. The reason you have to play them is because you need the strength of schedule boost," another fan wrote.
"They could you know join their conference and play them every yr…" another fan posted.
Other fans questioned why it's so important for the Irish to play USC instead of other top programs. They urged Freeman and Notre Dame to adjust their schedule and play tougher competition.
"Then they should join the conference with most of their trophy game rivals," a fan wrote.
"Of course, he wants to play the soft, warm-weathered, flashy Lincoln Riley team. How about you come down to Tuscaloosa where real men play Marcus?" another fan posted.
"Ducking MSU though. I suppose I'd want to play the holiday bowl heroes every year too," another fan wrote.
According to reports, USC is considering exiting the rivalry. The current contract between the schools ends after this season's encounter. While Southern Cal suggested a one-year extension, the Fighting Irish want another long-term deal.
CFB analyst believes Marcus Freeman's ND will be a powerhouse
Notre Dame hasn't won a national title since 1988 but after making a run to the CFP championship game last year, some believe they could be closer to their glory days.
Among those who believe Marcus Freeman's squad could be back is On3 college football insider JD PicKell, who doesn't see any shortcomings in the program.
"I don't see a clear governor on Notre Dame. You get, I think one of the best coaches in the sport, Marcus Freeman," PicKell said. "Okay, check. Talent, they just got six players drafted and by nature of your on-field product, you are only going to attract more talent here... there is nothing that I'm looking at from Notre Dame that says, 'yeah, that's going to keep them from winning at a high level.'"
The Fighting Irish went 14-2 last year and lost the title game to a loaded Ohio State squad. They will look to run it back with most of their key contributors back in 2025.
