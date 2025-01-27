Players announced for 2025 NFL draft from Boston College ft. Donovan Ezeiruaku, Ozzy Trapilo, and more

The Boston College Eagles have had sporadic success under coach Jeff Hafley. The team has qualified for bowl games in three of his four seasons but has never had more than seven wins. This past season, the Eagles finished in the middle of the pack in the ACC.

For the Eagles to take the next step, they will need to replace several top players on their roster. They have a few who are leaving for the 2025 NFL draft.

Players announced for 2025 NFL draft from Boston College

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Donovan Ezeiruaku

Defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku is the top player from Boston College leaving the team to enter the 2025 NFL draft, according to Pro Football Focus. They have him listed as the 33rd-ranked player in the draft, making him a borderline first-round pick.

Trending

It is not hard to see why PFF and other draft outlets are fans of him. He took a big step forward in his fourth year with the Eagles, increasing his stats in nearly all areas. He registered 80 tackles, including 37 solo efforts, one pass defended, 16.5 sacks and three forced fumbles.

Ozzy Trapilo

Offensive lineman Ozzy Trapilo is another highly ranked player from the Eagles in the upcoming draft. Pro Football Focus has him listed as the 60th-ranked player in the draft.

Part of what makes him stand out in the draft is his huge frame. He is 6-foot-8 and weighs over 300 pounds and is projected to be a late second- or early third-round pick.

Cam Horsley

Defensive tackle Cam Horsley is entering the 2025 NFL draft after five seasons at Boston College. He is listed as the 187th-ranked player in the draft, according to Pro Football Focus.

He had a strong 2024 season, registering 42 tackles, including 16 solo efforts and three passes defended. These numbers were nearly identical to those he had in 2023, displaying his consistency.

Drew Kendall

Offensive lineman Drew Kendall is also entering the 2025 NFL draft. He did so as a redshirt junior, foregoing his final season of NCAA eligibility. He is the 246th-ranked player, according to Pro Football Focus.

Jack Conley

Lastly, offensive lineman Jack Conley is available to teams in the 2025 NFL draft. He primarily played right guard this season but has taken several snaps at right tackle in recent years. He is the 284th-ranked player in the draft, according to Pro Football Focus.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback