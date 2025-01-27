Players announced for 2025 NFL draft from Duke ft. Jordan Moore, Eli Pancol and more

The Duke Blue Devils had a strong season, winning their first five games. However, they were unable to keep the momentum going, ultimately falling to 9-4 on the season. While it was a disappointing finish to the season, it was a strong first year under head coach Manny Diaz.

The team will look to grow in Diaz's second season. Fortunately for them, they do not have as many players to replace as other teams. Only a few are entering the 2025 NFL draft.

Players announced for 2025 NFL draft from Duke

Jordan Moore

Wide receiver Jordan Moore announced his decision to enter the 2025 NFL draft on January 19. With the announcement, it was made official that the Blue Devils would need to replace their top wide receiver before next season.

Moore had an interesting start to his college career as he was initially recruited as a quarterback. However, he switched to the wide receiver position ahead of the 2022 season and has since played all 39 games over the past three seasons at that position.

In 2024, he had arguably the best season of his career. Although he had fewer receptions in 2024 (55) than in 2023 (62), his yardage increased from 835 to 861. As a result, his average yardage per catch increased by 2.2 to 15.7. Additionally, he had eight TDs.

Eli Pancol

Wide receiver Eli Pancol announced his intention to leave the Blue Devils to start his NFL career in early January. Pancol had one of the longest tenures with the Blue Devils, spending six seasons with the team, and appearing in games in five of those years.

However, Pancol's playing time was limited in 2022 and 2023 because of two ankle injuries. He missed four games in 2022 and did not suit up at all in 2023 as a result of the injuries. Fortunately for Pancol, he returned in 2024 with the best season of his career. He had 60 catches for 798 yards and nine TDs, giving himself a chance to be drafted.

Ozzie Nicholas

Linebacker Ozzie Nicholas completed his graduate season and first season at Duke this past year. He had previously played two seasons at Princeton before transferring to the Blue Devils this past offseason.

In his first and only year with the Duke Blue Devils, Nicholas registered 100 total tackles, including 40 solo efforts, two passes defended, two forced fumbles and an interception.

