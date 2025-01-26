Players announced for 2025 NFL draft from Iowa State ft. Darien Porter, Jayden Higgins and more 

  • home icon
By Alexander O'Reilly
Modified Jan 26, 2025 16:30 GMT
Syndication: Iowa City Press-Citizen - Source: Imagn
The Iowa State Cyclones took a big jump forward this past season, winning 11 games, including the Pop-Tarts Bowl against No. 13-ranked Miami. The Cyclones qualified for the Big 12 Championship Game but lost 45-19 to Arizona State. Had they won, they would have earned a spot in the College Football Playoff.

The Cyclones have a lot to be proud of this season, but they will need to replace some of their players if they want to have success again next year. Notably, several players are leaving to enter the 2025 NFL draft.

Players announced for 2025 NFL draft from Iowa State

Darien Porter

Defensive back Darien Porter is the highest-ranked player from Iowa State entering the 2025 NFL draft. Pro Football Focus has him as a second-round prospect, placing him as the 42nd-ranked player in the draft.

Porter played five college football seasons, all with the Iowa State Cyclones. This past season, he had 18 tackles, including 12 solo efforts, two passes defended and three interceptions. He will be the most difficult piece for the Cyclones to replace next season.

Jayden Higgins

Wide receiver Jayden Higgins has steadily grown throughout his college career. He has increased his yardage in all four seasons and now he is viewed as a solid NFL prospect.

This past season was Higgins' second with the Cyclones after spending his first two years at Eastern Kentucky. This past season, he eclipsed the 1000-yard mark for the first time. He had 87 receptions for 1,183 yards and nine TDs.

Pro Football Focus has him as the 55th-ranked prospect in the draft. As a result, they project him to be a late second-round or early third-round pick.

Jaylin Noel

Jaylin Noel is another wide receiver from Iowa State who is entering the 2025 NFL draft. However, unlike Higgins, Noel spent his entire college career with the Cyclones. He had a nearly identical season to Higgins, making 80 catches for 1,194 yards and eight TDs.

Despite having similar numbers to Higgins, Pro Football Focus only has him as the 115th-ranked prospect. A big concern at the NFL level is that Noel is less than six feet tall.

Malik Verdon

Despite having one year of eligibility remaining, defensive back Malik Verdon declared for the NFL draft. He had a big breakout season in 2024, registering 76 total tackles, including 35 solo efforts, six passes defended, one sack, two forced fumbles and one interception.

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
