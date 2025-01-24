Players announced for 2025 NFL draft from Missouri ft. Luther Burden III and Armand Membou

The Missouri Tigers had a successful season, nearly qualifying for the college football playoff. They were ranked No. 19 and had a 10-3 record.

It was the second straight season the Tigers registered double-digit wins, taking a slight step back from their 11-win season in 2023. Despite winning one fewer game than the previous year, it was still a successful season for the Tigers. Before their 11-win season in 2023, their double-digit win season was in 2014.

Heading into next season, the Tigers will look to take another step forward into the elite ranks of the SEC. To do so, they will need to replace a few players entering the 2025 NFL draft.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Players announced for 2025 NFL draft from Missouri

Some teams in college football are dealing with well over half a dozen players who are entering the 2025 NFL draft. The Tigers do not face that problem. They have the opportunity to retain most of their roster because only two players have declared for the 2025 NFL draft.

Wide receiver Luther Burden III has declared for the NFL draft. He had 61 receptions for 676 yards and six TDs last season. He was the team's second-leading receiver, only behind Theo Wease Jr.

He was also an effective rusher in some spots. He rushed nine times for 115 yards and two TDs.

Offensive tackle Armand Membou is the other player on the Tigers who has declared for the NFL draft. Despite facing difficult competition throughout the season, he effectively stopped pass rushers all year.

With these two players leaving the Missouri Tigers roster, they needed to add players from the transfer portal, and they did a good job. To replace Burden, the Tigers added Mississippi State wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. He was a third-team All-SEC selection for Mississippi State, registering 74 passes for 932 yards and six TDs.

Missouri also made several additions to the offensive line: Keagen Trost, Johnny Williams and Dominick Giudice.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback