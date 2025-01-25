Players announced for 2025 NFL draft from Northwestern ft. AJ Henning, Ben Wrather and more

The Northwestern Wildcats took a big step back this season, only winning four games and finishing third last in the Big Ten. The previous season, they won eight games and won the Las Vegas Bowl.

Heading into next season, the Wildcats will try to get back to their winning ways. However, to do that they will need to overcome a few players leaving for the NFL draft.

Players announced for 2025 NFL draft from Northwestern

AJ Henning

Wide receiver AJ Henning announced in December that he intends to enter the 2025 NFL draft. The receiver recorded 59 receptions for 603 yards and four TDs in 2024. He broke the news on Instagram on Dec. 16.

"Thank you to the Northwestern Wildcat family for embracing me these last two seasons. I will forever cherish my time in Evanston and suiting up in purple and white. With that said, I will be declaring for the 2025 NFL draft!"

Henning spent two seasons at Northwestern after spending the previous three at Michigan.

Ben Wrather

Ben Wrather was a member of the Northwestern Wildcats for five seasons, starting in 2020. However, he will not be around next year as he has announced his intention to declare for the 2025 NFL draft. He announced the news on Dec. 21 on X (formerly Twitter).

"Today, I'm thrilled to announce that I'm officially declaring for the 2025 NFL draft! This has been my dream for as long as I can remember, and I wouldn't be here without he unwavering support of my family, teammates, coaches, athletic training staff, and everyone who has been a part of my journey. Thank you for believing in me. The work continues!"

Wrather played 12 games for the Wildcats in both 2024 and 2023.

Marshall Lang

Tight end Marshall Lang announced on Dec. 19 that he is declaring for the 2025 NFL draft. The tight end was a member of the Wildcats for five seasons. In a statement on X, he wrote:

"After careful consideration, I am excited to officially declare for the 2025 NFL draft."

Unlike his teammates, Lang did not have a long statement in making his announcement. He kept things short and sweet.

This past season, Lang registered 11 receptions for 115 yards and one TD. His stats were nearly identical to the season prior. He has been a consistent force for the Wildcats for all the four full seasons he was on the team.

