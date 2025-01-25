Players who have declared for 2025 NFL draft from Wisconsin ft. Jack Nelson and Hunter Wohler

The Wisconsin Badgers took a step back in their second season under head coach Luke Fickell, only winning five games. They failed to qualify for a bowl game and lost the last five games of their season. They finished fourth last in the Big Ten conference.

The team has a tough task ahead of itself as it tries to rebuild for the 2025 season. The Badgers will also need to replace players who have announced for the draft as a part of this process.

Players who have declared for the 2025 NFL draft from Wisconsin

Jack Nelson

Offensive tackle Jack Nelson officially declared for the 2025 NFL draft on Sunday. He is set to compete in the Reese's Senior Bowl in February, giving him another opportunity to show off his talent to scouts before the draft. Nelson put out a statement on X announcing his decision.

"My five years playing football for the Wisconsin Badgers have been an incredible experience and a dream come true," Nelson said. "It’s been an honor and a privilege to be a Badger. Words cannot express how much I love this program, the city of Madison, and the state of Wisconsin."

Speaking about his bond with the program he said:

"I look forward to the future of the Wisconsin Badgers and am proud to represent UW as I begin the next chapter of preparing for the NFL draft. As I move forward to my new challenge, I will always be a Badger. On Wisconsin!!!!"

Hunter Wohler

Safety Hunter Wohler is the other Badger who is set to enter the 2025 NFL draft. While he hasn't officially announced his decision yet, it is a mere formality considering that he has completed his years of NCAA eligibility. Like Nelson, Wohler is projected to be a fifth or sixth-round pick by most NFL draft experts.

Wohler spent his entire college career with the Badgers and has been a solid defensive presence since he became a consistent starter in the 2023 season. In 2024, he registered 71 total tackles, including 51 solo tackles, and six passes defended.

However, his best season came in the previous year in 2023. That year, he had 120 total tackles, including 74 solo efforts, six passes defended, one sack, and two interceptions.

