"Playing the school of the blind": CFB fans have wild reaction on Arch Manning despite Texas' crushing win over San Jose State

Arch Manning's big debut as Texas' starting quarterback in Week 1 did not go as hoped, as the Longhorns were defeated 14-7 by the Ohio State Buckeyes. Manning had a hard time against the opposing defense, finishing the first half with just five completions on 10 attempts for 26 yards, and Texas didn't score until late in the game.He showed fight in the second half with a 32-yard touchdown pass to Parker Livingstone and another throw to Jack Endries, but there was not enough time left for a comeback. Manning ended the game 17-of-30 passing for 170 yards, with one touchdown and one interception.In Week 2, Manning looked much more confident while making good decisions. He led Texas to a 38-7 win over San Jose State on Saturday at home. He threw for 295 yards and four touchdowns and added one rushing TD. However, many fans on X said that San Jose State is not as strong a team as Ohio State, so there are still questions about how Manning will perform against top-ranked opponents."Playing the school of the blind, nice," a fan said."Arch Manning played well in the first half, but he still has room to develop and grow. It was also against San Jose St 😅 We will see how he plays against SEC Opponents," a fan wrote."He's gotta do this against the best. Good game though," one fan commented.Meanwhile, some fans appreciated the change in his performance."Texas fans been waiting for THIS 😤 Arch just lit up the scoreboard like it's NCAA on rookie mode 🤘🔥," a fan said.Arch Manning's game against San Jose StateArch Manning started strong in the first quarter, connecting with Parker Livingstone for two touchdowns, an 83-yard deep pass and a 3-yard slant following a defensive turnover. By the end of the opening quarter, Texas was up 14-0 and Manning had found his rhythm.In the second quarter, after the Texas defense recovered another fumble, Manning hit tight end Jack Endries for a 36-yard touchdown. Just minutes later, he found Endries again, this time for a 16-yard score, marking his fourth passing touchdown of the game in under five minutes of game time.He added a rushing touchdown in the third quarter, scampering 20 yards into the end zone after setting up the drive with a pass to Livingstone. He also had 23 rushing yards on four carries.