"Playing second fiddle to his girlfriend": Paul Finebaum claims Bill Belichick - Jordon Hudson drama could affect UNC's 2025 season

Bill Belichick is entering uncharted territory for the first time in decades. The six-time Super Bowl winner will start his tenure as the head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels in the 2025 season. It'll be his first coaching role at the collegiate level.
On Friday's episode of ESPN's "Get Up," Paul Finebaum spoke about his expectations for Belichick and the Tar Heels for the upcoming campaign.
"Bill Belichick is only the most famous NFL head coach of all-time this side of Vince Lombardi but lately he's played second fiddle to his girlfriend," Finebaum said (Timestamp: 1:41).
"I can't believe I'm actually saying that but I am, and that is a story that really is intriguing everyone. How does he do on the field? Mack Brown did not leave a great cupboard in Chapel Hill, and I think Belichick has recruited well. But can he navigate the nuances of college football? That is really the question."
Belichick and Jordon Hudson have dominated the headlines ahead of his return to the sidelines. The couple was on a media tour early in the offseason promoting Belichick's new book, "The Art of Winning: Lessons from a Life in Football."
Some analysts have expressed concern that Belichick's relationship could constitute an unwelcome distraction in his first season at Chapel Hill. However, the iconic coach will look to prove such doubters wrong in his first coaching gig at the college football level.
Bill Belichick and UNC face uphill task in 2025
Bill Belichick will be a first-ballot inductee into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. However, it's important to note that there's a world of difference between collegiate football and professional football.
For all of Belichick's experience in the NFL, this is the first time he's taking a job at the collegiate level. He must now transition from coaching chiseled pros to mentoring players looking to make that step from college to the NFL.
Furthermore, the North Carolina Tar Heels are coming off a rather disappointing season that cost program favorite Mack Brown his job. The team wasn't stacked with numerous elite future NFL prospects, so fans must keep that in mind as Belichick starts his tenure.
The Tar Heels will have their work cut out in a stacked Atlantic Coast Conference that includes the Clemson Tigers, Miami Hurricanes and Florida State Seminoles. They'll look to start their campaign strong and potentially make a push for the College Football Playoff.
North Carolina Tar Heels Fans? Check out the latest North Carolina Tar Heels depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.