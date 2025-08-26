"Playing a tricky game": Paul Finebaum casts doubt on Josh Heupel as Tennessee braces for 2025 opener 

Last season, Josh Heupel led the Tennessee Volunteers to the 12-team playoffs. However, they lost to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first round, bringing an end to their national championship dreams. This offseason has been rough for the team. After losing starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava, there is an air of uncertainty about their ability to build on the successful momentum.

The Vols kick off the 2025 season with a game against the Syracuse Orange on Aug. 30 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. However, analyst Paul Finebaum has his doubts about Heupel's team being ready for the season ahead.

During an appearance on the "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning" show, Finebaum talked about Nico Iamaleava's exit while explaining the pressure on Heupel's team.

"I think another coach that's playing a tricky game is Josh Heupel," Finebaum said via On3.com. "Tennessee's had another offseason like Auburn with Nico Iamaleava leaving, a lot of people wondering. This was a playoff team last December.

"We're going to have to remind people that a lot of times, but Syracuse is coming off a big year. I feel pretty comfortable with Aguilar at Tennessee, but I also think that's a game that you better keep your eyes on," he added.

Iamaleava demanded a new NIL contract from the Vols earlier this offseason. However, Heupel declined the request that resulted in a fallout between them. In the end, the quarterback ended up joining the UCLA Bruins while the Vols signed Appalachian State transfer Joey Aguilar.

Josh Heupel names Joey Aguilar as Vols' starting quarterback

After Iamaleava's exit, Joey Aguilar, Jake Merklinger and freshman George MacIntyre were fighting for the starting quarterback job. However, on Aug. 18, the Vols head coach made his decision regarding the quarterback depth chart.

Heupel named Aguilar as Nico Iamaleava's successor. He will be taking over the offense during their season opener against Syracuse on Aug. 30.

During an interview last Wednesday, he opened up about being named the team's QB1 and his hard work and dedication throughout the offseason.

"I was super excited," Aguilar said via USAToday.com. "Coming out here and being the starting quarterback for this program is nothing but excitement. That's all I can say, I'm just super excited.

"It was a lot coming in with such a short amount of time, but I grinded out the days," he added. "Being here in the early mornings and late nights, and would just go out there and watch film, talk to the coaches and just try to get the game plans going and get the concept of the offense down. It took a while, but I got it down."

How do you think the Tennessee Volunteers will fare next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

