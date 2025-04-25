“Please take care of Uncle Jax”: Ex-Ole Miss teammate’s wife and son capture Jaxson Dart’s caring side in emotional farewell video

Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart may have felt surprised after the New York Giants picked him up with their No. 25 pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft. This came as a surprise since many expected Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders to get picked ahead of him.
Nonetheless, Dart has found his next home in New York, and his family couldn't be happier. Not only that, even his extended family, comprising Ole Miss teammates, has been welcoming of the news.
On Thursday, after his selection, Dart's Ole Miss teammate and tight end Caden Prieskorn's wife, Cali, posted an adorable video of the newest Giants quarterback with their son. The video had some overlay text as well, which said:
"New York Giants, pls take care of Uncle Jax."
It seems Jaxson Dart got along well with his teammates and their partners.
Cali's husband, Caden, is also on the NFL draft board and is expected to go in the final round or become a priority free agent, according to NFL analyst Lance Zierlein.
Giants traded up to pick Jaxson Dart
For the New York Giants, picking Jaxson Dart at No. 25 didn't come without a cost. They already had the No. 3 selection in the first round, which they used to pick Penn State star Abdul Carter.
The Giants traded for the 25th pick by giving away their second-round pick (No. 34), a third-round pick (No. 99), and a third-rounder in next year's draft to the Houston Texans.
As such, Dart has a lot to live up to since he was surprisingly picked ahead of Shedeur Sanders, who went unpicked on Day 1.
Jaxson Dart may have to sit behind newly signed Giants QBs veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, but the franchise is hoping he learns from them before making an impact as a starter by 2026.
The 6-foot-2, 223-pound Utah native had an impressive senior season at Mississippi. He was selected to the first-team All-SEC and ranked third in the FBS with 4,279 yards passing.
He led the Rebels in their victory over Duke after throwing for 404 yards and four TDs. He was named the MVP of the Gator Bowl game.
