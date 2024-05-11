Popular CFB analyst Andy Staples compares Ryan Day’s Ohio State to 2023 Michigan team

After a disappointing 2023 college football season, Ohio State is considered one of the favorites for the national championship in 2024. The Buckeyes have seen their roster reinforced for something big with transfer portal acquisitions and prospects from the class of 2024. One of the names that stood out was Alabama transfer Caleb Downs.

Ahead of the upcoming season, On3’s Andy Staples likened the current Ohio State team to the Michigan national championship-winning squad of 2023 on FOX's “The No. 1 CFB Show” podcast. This is largely due to the return of many players for their senior year, just like it happened with the Wolverines last season.

“This team is very similar to last year's Michigan team in terms of how many people could be in the NFL right now but decided to run it back,” Staples said. “Let's count the ways just on defense: Jack Sawyer, JT Tuimoloau, Denzel Burke and Latham Ransom could be in the NFL right now.”

The Buckeyes finished the 2023 season with an 11-2 record, going 8-1 in the Big Ten. They lost 14-3 to the Missouri Tigers in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl.

What Caleb Downs brings to Ohio State

Without a doubt, Caleb Downs is Ohio State's biggest acquisition from the transfer portal. The Alabama transfer was the highest-rated player in the portal, and analyst Andy Staples is aware of the huge leap the safety offers the Buckeyes' secondary.

“Caleb Downs is probably the single best addition any team made from the transfer portal,” Staples said. “Not just because of what Caleb Downs could do, remember he had a hundred tackles as a true freshman at Alabama last year.”

Staples also noted that the arrival of Downs in Columbus will help deploy Sonny Styles to his primary role as a linebacker in the upcoming season. He played as a safety in 2023, so OSU could get its best 11 on the field. Now Ohio State's starting 11 includes Styles where he should be. That's a scary prospect.

Will Howard will be the Buckeyes' starting quarterback in 2024

Following the exit of Kyle McCord to Syracuse, Andy Staples believes Will Howard will be the next starting quarterback for the Buckeyes. He opined that the Kansas State transfer will be put to good use by offensive coordinator Chip Kelly.

"I think Chip Kelly is going to very much enjoy working with Will Howard,” Staples said. “Chip Kelly did a good job with Dorian Thompson-Robinson at UCLA. You look at the skillset of Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Will Howard, it's very similar."

The Buckeyes have a fantastic quarterback room that includes players like Lincoln Kienholz, Devin Brown, Julian Sayin and Air Noland. This means Howard won’t have an easy route to securing the starting job.

