Popular CFB analyst drops his prediction for Alabama vs Michigan Rose Bowl showdown as Nick Saban eyes National championship in 2024

No. 1 Michigan Wolverines will clash with the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide in the upcoming Rose Bowl at the turn of the New Year. Despite facing scrutiny over alleged sign-stealing, Michigan cruised into the College Football Playoff with a flawless 13-0 record.

In contrast, Nick Saban and Alabama navigated a rocky road to qualify for the CFP. They had a win against Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs in the SEC Championship game and needed some help from the CFP committee who preferred the Crimson Tide over an undefeated Florida State Seminoles.

The winner of the Rose Bowl advancing to the National Championship game, which only adds to the stakes.

Leading the charge for the Crimson Tide is Alabama's head coach, Nick Saban, and he will be eyeing yet another shot at the national championship in 2024. Saban has got a well-wisher in the form of college football analyst Josh Pate, host of ‘The Late Kick’ podcast. He boldly backed the Tide, saying:

“Our model has Bama -1.5. Truthfully, I had a good feeling where I was going with this at the SEC Championship Game. I felt like either one of those teams if given three weeks to get healthy, they were going to be the team that I picked in this matchup.”

There’s no denying that Nick Saban's popularity in the college football landscape is infectious. Hence, Alabama being favored despite the ongoing debates about their playoff selection is not a huge surprise. Pate further emphasized:

"Statistically, the more likely path to me is that Alabama wins this, and of course Alabama covers in the process."

The game will be played on Jan. 2, 2024, and the stage is set for an epic clash for the Rose Bowl.

Blain Crain discusses Nick Saban's potential retirement timeline

Saban has a legendary status in college football due to his unparalleled success. However, fans and analysts are now pondering the inevitable with popular commentator Blain Crain recently discussing the factors that might lead to Saban's retirement.

Crain was skeptical of comparing Saban's mental and emotional well-being to that of NFL stalwart Bill Belichick. He pinpointed to crucial elements in the retirement equation—the mental and cognitive demands of coaching.

However, given the success of the Alabama Crimson Tide in recent years, Saban’s impact can’t be downplayed. Talking about his retirement and factors leading to it, Crain said:

"I think Nick Saban is mentally cognitively is as good as he ever is. That's when I think Saban will step away mentally when it when it starts getting too much for him to be a head coach."

