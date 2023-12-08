Popular CFB analyst Joel Klatt names his top three quarterbacks who have entered transfer portal

Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt has dished out his top three picks among the plethora of quarterbacks currently navigating the wild transfer portal of college football. The 41-year-old pointed out his views in his podcast, 'The Joel Klatt Show: A CFB Pod,' singling out Cameron Ward, Dillon Gabriel, and Kyle McCord as his top choices.

According to the On3 Transfer Portal Player rankings, Ward, Gabriel, and McCord claim the No. 1, No. 4, and No. 7 spots, respectively.

Moreover, Klatt sees Ohio State as a fitting destination for the sensational Cameron Ward, with Kyle McCord looking for a change.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Who lands where, according to Joel Klatt?

Klatt believes that Cameron Ward has a strong and accurate arm, which he uses perfectly for his playmaking ability. The analyst believes Ward could seamlessly integrate into the offensive lines of Ohio State under head coach Ryan Day.

“I think the best available guys, guys that haven’t committed anywhere, would be: Cam Ward. Cam Ward’s a sensational player," Klatt said. "He’s going to be coveted, there’s no doubt. I think he would fit well at Ohio State."

Then comes Dillon Gabriel for whom Klatt believes Oregon would be an ideal landing destination. He envisions Gabriel taking charge in Eugene and becoming the offensive point guard for the Ducks, possibly succeeding Bo Nix.

“Dillon Gabriel is out there," Klatt said. "He’s one of my top transfer guys. I could see him fitting at a place like Oregon. We’ll see where he ends up committing, but that’s an offense that is a point guard offense and that’s certainly what he does well.”

Then comes the tricky Kyle McCord for whom Joel Klatt couldn’t pinpoint a team. Nebraska has been in the news lately as a potential contender for the former Ohio State quarterback, but there is nothing concrete yet.

Joel Klatt feels McCord will cause many headaches in the upcoming season, citing the quarterback's impressive 11-1 record when starting at Ohio State.

“And then I’ll jump on the Kyle McCord bandwagon," Klatt said. "I think Kyle McCord is a really good player. I mean the guy lost one game by six points at the No. 1 team in the country. I know he made a mistake in that game, but he doesn’t turn the football over, he’s a former five-star guy and a heck of player."

Expand Tweet

Whatever happens, one thing is certain: with the present transfer portal frenzy, college football fans can expect unusual quarterback movements.