Potential No 1 pick of the 2026 class Julian Lewis commits to USC: Reports

USC fans will be jubilant after class of 2026's five-star prospect, Julian Lewis of Carrollton High, confirmed his commitment to Lincoln Riley's Trojans.

The quarterback was highly coveted with programs like Alabama and Georgia fighting for his commitment.

Julian Lewis explained why he opted to join USC over all the other programs that were after his signature.

“USC has a lot of history as a program and going out there, you can feel the excitement around the program,” Lewis said. “Coach Riley and Caleb have them back in the Top 10 already after 1 year. Coach Riley is the Head Coach and OC, so that stood out a lot for me as well."

He explained further:

"He’s (Lincoln Riley) developed the best QB’s in college football over and over again and that’s what I want to be. They have a great strength program and I know that will help get the most out of me. The more I learned about the school and academics, it just all made sense.”

Weighing 185 pounds and standing 6-foot-1, Lewis is ranked as the No. 1 talent in the state of Georgia, the No. 1 quarterback, and the No. 1 prospect in the class of 2026, according to On3.

Julain Lewis threw for 4,100 yards, resulting in 48 touchdowns with 12 interceptions last season at Carrollton High.

Lincoln Riley's USC revolution

Coach Lincoln Riley has changed how the Trojans are perceived and it shows in how the recruits are responding to being courted by the program. He won the Pac-12 championship in his first year and led the Trojans to a college football playoff spot.

Prospect Julian Lewis expounded on the impact of Lincoln Riley on his early commitment.

“Coach Riley and I have built a good relationship. We’ve watched a good amount of film and the things we talk about are exciting. He likes my skillset and the things that I can do and says we’re going to have a lot of fun together.”

Riley previously worked with Heisman Trophy-winning quarterbacks, Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield, at Oklahoma. He's currently coaching the reigning Heisman winner, Caleb Williams.

Earlier in the year, USC also recruited talented linebacker Eli Newby for the class of 2024 to add to five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson of the class of 2023. The recruitment strategy by the Trojans has been trending upwards.

This aspect is winning the Trojans a lot of confidence from prospects and Riley and USC can capitalize on that goodwill to recruit some of the best classes in the program's history.