"Praying for my dear friend": $45M worth Deion Sanders sends wishes to Eddie George ahead of Bears interview 

By Andrés Linares
Modified Jan 20, 2025 15:55 GMT
Deion Sanders is rooting for his friend Eddie George to get the job as the Chicago Bears' new coach. According to reports by Fox Sports, the Tennessee State coach is expected to be interviewed by the organization on Monday.

In preparation for this, Sanders took to his Instagram account to wish his best for Eddie George.

Eddie George has the support of Deion Sanders
Coach Prime posted a picture of George and added the following comment:

"Praying for my dear friend and brother HC @eddiegeorge2727 regarding his interview with the @chicagobears! I Believe in u man!"

Eddie George has been the coach of Tennessee State for four seasons now. As a player, he was a running back between 1993 and 2004 with the Houston/Tennessee Oilers/Titans and with the Dallas Cowboys. He was named Offensive Rookie of the Year in 1996, and also led the league in rushes in 2000 with 403. As a coach, he has an overall record of 24-22.

The Chicago Bears have already spoken with departing Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy and with former Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll. According to reports, they're also interested in talking with Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman and Iowa State's Matt Campbell.

Deion Sanders seemingly out of contention for the Dallas Cowboys' job

According to reports over the weekend, Deion Sanders is no longer expected to become the new coach of the Dallas Cowboys. The franchise and coach haven't agreed on a formal date for an interview. Besides, reports out of Boulder are that the University of Colorado is preparing to offer a huge extension package.

Rumors started a week ago when Deion Sanders revealed he had spoken with Jerry Jones following the dismissal of Mike McCarthy. At the time, Coach Prime left the door open about the possibility of joining the Cowboys.

"I love Jerry and believe in Jerry. After you hang up, and process it, and think about it, it's intriguing. But I love Boulder and everything there is about our team, the coaches, our student body and the community," Sanders told ESPN last Monday.

For almost a week, Deion Sanders was the frontrunner to become Dallas' new coach. Detroit Lions' coordinators Aaron Glenn and Ben Johnson have entered the conversation following their team's elimination from the postseason.

