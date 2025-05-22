President Donald Trump hails Gators legend as the best CFB player during NCAAB champs Florida’s White House visit

United States President Donald Trump has heaped praise on former Florida Gators star quarterback Tim Tebow.

As Florida's men's basketball team visited the White House to celebrate their championship, Trump took time to also praise Tebow. Tebow helped Florida win two national championships.

Tebow is regarded as one of the best quarterbacks in college football, and now Trump heaped praise on him.

"And a very special thanks to the NFL legend and University of Florida. I mean, one of the greatest players I've ever seen," Trump said of Tebow. "I'll tell you what, as a college player, maybe the best ever. And you did damn well. And you did damn well in the pros, too. He was great. Despite being on the Jets, you did damn well.

"He's a terrific guy. He is a terrific guy. He's a winner. Boy, he was a winner. You won two, right? And you almost won a third. Nobody did that. I think he goes down really as one of the best, maybe the best college football player. If you think about it, we can only base it on results, right Tim?" Trump continued.

It was high praise from Trump, who called Tebow maybe the greatest college football player he has ever seen.

Tim Tebow attended the Gators' basketball celebration at the White House and even did the Gator chomp behind President Trump in the Oval Office.

Tim Tebow does gator champ

Tebow is also a one-time Heisman Trophy winner as well as the national championship game MVP in 2008, as he was the backup QB for Florida's first national title.

Tebow was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2023.

Tim Tebow calls Florida's DJ Lagway the future

The Florida Gators exceeded expectations in 2024, and a big reason why was the play of quarterback DJ Lagway.

Lagway is back as the starting quarterback and is one of the best QBs in college football. During the 2024 season, Tebow called Lagway the future of Gators football.

"Listen. DJ is the future of Florida football, and the future is bright with him. I’m so excited about this young man,” Tebow said, via On3 “DJ is an incredible young man, and he’s an incredible player."

Entering 2025, Lagway is tied for the 10th-best odds of winning the Heisman Trophy at +2500.

Lagway and Florida open their season on Aug. 30 against LIU.

