“Is that a boy or a girl”: Tim Tebow recalls hilarious problem faced during gender reveal

Tim Tebow was a huge college football star during his time with the Florida Gators from 2006 to 2009. He won the Heisman Trophy in 2007 and quickly became a sensation. This led to him being selected in the first round of the 2010 NFL draft by the Denver Broncos.

Ad

However, Tebow was never able to replicate his success at the NFL level. He played parts of three seasons from 2010 to 2012 with the Broncos and the New York Jets. He had a few more stints on practice rosters until 2015 with the Philadelphia Eagles. He took six years off before signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars on their practice squad in 2021.

After his release before the season in 2021, Tebow retired from football. He has since been completely focused on his family. On Thursday, Tim Tebow told a funny story about the gender reveal of his future daughter.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"One thing they forgot to remember is that I'm colorblind. So I can tell, stark colors I can tell the difference, but something that is like, what do they call it, mauve pink? I'm like, I don't know what that is. But it was so soft pink that to me it just looks like a gray brown and so I'm like what is this? Is that a boy or a girl I don't know?

Ad

"And so, that's what it looked like to me and I didn't want to ruin, and so Demi's like cheering and she's like it's a girl and then I'm like, 'Yay it's a girl.' I was just copying her reaction."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Tim Tebow speaks about whether he is ready to be a parent

Tim Tebow married his wife, Miss Universe 2017 winner Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters in 2020. The couple were engaged in 2019 and got married almost exactly a year later. On Jan. 14, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child.

On Thursday, Tebow spoke with 'Parents' on whether he and his wife feel ready to be a parent. He said:

Ad

"People ask us literally almost every day, 'Are you ready?' And we're like, 'No, how could we be ready? We've never been parents.'"

Fortunately, the couple appears to have a strong support system around them:

"We're just taking all of it in and trying to be learners of those who have gone before us."

While the Tebows announced that they were having a baby in January, they did not announce the due date.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback