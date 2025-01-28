“Pretend to like him”: Browns Insider has clear message for Kevin Stefanski & Co. after Shedeur Sanders meets with their representatives

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders is projected to be one of the top picks in the upcoming draft. He is viewed as one of the top two quarterbacks in the draft alongside Miami's Cam Ward. As a result, all three teams with the top three draft picks (Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, and New York Giants) are expected to be interested.

Shedeur Sanders is at the Shrine Bowl, although he will not be participating. Sanders reportedly met with representatives from each top team, as they conducted interviews. He met with some representatives from the Browns, but reportedly head Coach Kevin Stefanski was not there.

Tom Grossi appeared on "ESPN Cleveland" on Monday and discussed why it was a bad idea for Stefanski to miss the interview.

"Even if you don't think you want to get involved with Deion Sanders and maybe you don't like Shedeur Sanders for whatever reason," Grossi said. "If you're the Cleveland Browns, you should pretend to like them a lot because that would only help the value of your pick for teams who fall in love with Shedeur Sanders. Maybe the Giants, maybe the Raiders, maybe somebody else." [5:30]

Tom Grossi then went on to talk about being confused as to why Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski and other members of the Browns organization are not at the Shrine Bowl.

"So, that's why I'm a little puzzled why the coach wouldn't be there. You know you play this game, and I think Tennessee's already playing it where they came out and said, "We're not gonna pass on a generational talent." Well, I interpreted that as saying, "Hey everybody, we're gonna take the player you want unless you trade down with us.""

"So you play those games and if I were the Browns, not only would I have Stefanski there, I would be telling the media, "This is a a great player. Really interested in him. How could you not be?" And I just don't think the Browns are skilled at that sort of thing."

Shedeur Sanders is likely to be picked in the top three of the 2025 NFL draft

Although nothing is guaranteed, it appears likely that Shedeur Sanders will be a top-three pick. Each of the three teams picking first are in need of a young quarterback, and Sanders is one of two realistic options.

Additionally, some teams drafting further back, like the Las Vegas Raiders, have been brought up as possible destinations for Sanders. Tom Grossi thinks it is important for the Browns to leverage their pick and increase its value so they can potentially trade it to a team like the Raiders for a huge trade haul.

