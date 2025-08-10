"Prime be doing Shilo wrong man": Fans hilariously troll Shilo Sanders as Coach Prime releases kids ranking on birthday

Coach Prime celebrated his 58th birthday on Saturday in classic fashion. He ranked his children from favorite to least favorite, which he has done before as well.During a practice in Boulder that day, the Colorado head coach crowned his eldest son, Deion Sanders Jr. (aka “Bucky”), as his No. 1 child, explaining:&quot;He (Bucky) is the only son to go take care of his brother and come back to show love to his father. That's why one son. That's right. I said it. He's the number one.&quot;Second place went to Shedeur due to his stellar NFL preseason debut with the Cleveland Browns against the Carolina Panthers the night before. Deiondra took the No. 3 spot after giving birth to Snow, on the same day as her dad’s birthday. Shelomi landed at No. 4.As for Shilo, he failed to move up and secured the fifth and final spot in Deion's ranking.Fans had hilarious reactions to Shilo's poor performance in his dad's ranking.&quot;Prime be doing Shilo wrong man 😂. He is always last,&quot; a fan said.&quot;Lol Shilo gotta go off man, we know he the top son,&quot; one added.&quot;🤣🤣🤣 so hard on Shilo,&quot; a netizen said.&quot;Shilo should just wear “5” at this point,&quot; a person mocked.Meanwhile, some fans praised Coach Prime’s humor and unique parenting style.&quot;Deion is the only person that can pull this off lol Imagine your mom telling you your number 5 lol,&quot; a fan said.&quot;Honestly ranking your children is hilarious and crazy at the same time,&quot; one wrote.Coach Prime's Colorado will kick off their 2025 season at home against Georgia Tech on Aug. 29.Coach Prime holds Shilo to higher standard after strong Bucs debutAfter joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent, Shilo Sanders made a promising preseason debut against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday.Coach Prime hinted that a strong first showing could improve Shilo’s personal ranking, and the Buccaneers’ 29-7 win may have helped his case.Shilo started the second half at safety and made an immediate impact by delivering Tampa Bay’s first quarterback hit on his opening series.“Thank you, God, for putting me in position to even be on the field,&quot; Shilo said post-game (via Fox Sports). &quot;I feel like I left some big hits on the table. Next game will be some improvement on my angles, on my tracking because you don’t really get to work on it in an NFL practice or you’re gonna get kicked out of practice.”Sanders played 37 defensive snaps, third-most on the program, and allowed no receptions in coverage.After the game, he called Coach Prime and offered his game-worn jersey as a birthday gift, but the Colorado coach declined, saying he expected more. For now, the jersey will go to Shilo’s mother.