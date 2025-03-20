"Prime time for real": Fans amazed by Deion Sanders' latest achievement after breakout season at Colorado

Deion Sanders had a successful second-season stint with the Colorado Buffaloes last year. He led them to a 9-4 campaign and their first bowl appearance in five years. Unfortunately, his team fell short in the Alamo Bowl and succumbed at the hands of the BYU Cougars.

The 2024 season was also the final campaign for several key players, including his sons Shedeur and Shilo. Amidst his efforts to revamp the roster and coaching staff, Sanders also participated in ProMat 2025. It is the biggest supply chain trade event held at McCormick Place in Chicago from Monday to Thursday.

Sanders shared a post on his Instagram as a guest in this year's ProMat event. In the post, he shared a clip of receiving a token of appreciation at the event for his participation. In the caption, Coach Prime thanked the event organizers for allowing him to be a part of the event as a keynote speaker.

"Thank you @poweredbymhi for the wonderful opportunity. Keep ELEVATING & DOMINATING," Sanders wrote.

Fans reacted to the Colorado coach's latest achievement on Instagram. Some of them expressed their excitement in watching Sanders achieve another milestone.

"Primetime for real!!!," one fan said.

"THANK YOU DIONNN!!," another fan commented.

"Wow! It's amazing!," a fan said.

A few others were grateful to Coach Prime for his motivational keynote session at ProMat 2025.

"You got us so fired up, Coach Prime and we are ready to DOMINATE!! Thank you!!," one fan posted.

"Mr Sanders wanted to say thanks for being a great role model to the black community and the community of men in general," another fan wrote.

"Thanks so much Coach Prime. I'll never forget your message. 'Be the opportunity, not the chance,'" a fan commented.

Deion Sanders urges players to remember their goals and ambitions

The upcoming season will be a new era for Coach Prime in Boulder. With a revamped team, the Colorado Buffaloes will be hoping to compete for a Big 12 title and a playoff spot in 2025.

Amidst the ongoing spring practices, Deion Sanders shared a few words of wisdom with his team on Monday. He urged his players to remember why they are working hard to keep them motivated and work towards success.

"Don't forget your why," Coach Prime said. "Don't forget that when you're here. Quit looking at what somebody else got, and worry about what you have. Cause God's been good to all of us because we're here. Am I right or wrong? We're going to go out there, we're going to work out b*tt off today."

The ongoing spring practice will also paint a clearer picture of who will be the team's next starting quarterback. Will it be five-star prospect Julian Lewis or Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter?

