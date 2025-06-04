“Probably because he’s a cheater”: CFB fans react as Florida's Board of Governors blocks hiring of Michigan’s Santa Ono as President

College football fans aren't surprised that Florida's Board of Governors blocked the hiring of a President.

The Gators were looking to hire Santa Ono, the Michigan Wolverines' President, and it looked like it would happen. However, the Board of Governors blocked the hiring, which caused quite a stir.

"Probably because he’s a cheater," a fan wrote.

"Smart move. Seems like they know what everyone but um fans know," a fan added.

Florida fans seem to agree with the move as they didn't want Ono as their President.

"As an alumni, I support this decision," a fan wrote.

"Well done Florida Board of Governors," a fan added.

Ono has been Michigan's President since July 2022. He previously served as the President at the University of British Columbia.

"Huh, wonder why. Couldn’t be the giant cheating scandal he came from," a fan wrote.

"He's probably wishing he hadn't resigned from Michigan until he'd gotten the Florida job," a fan added.

According to the Miami Herald, Florida's Board of Governors voted 10-6 against Ono as the school's next President. Just one week ago, the University of Florida Board of Trustees voted unanimously to make Ono their next President.

Former Florida President confident in Board of Governors

With Florida still without a President, former Florida President Kent Fuchs has stepped in for the interim.

Before the vote for Ono happened, Fuchs had said he was confident the Board of Governors would make the best decision.

"I do think our board is good at listening,” Fuchs stated, via On3. “They have to listen there are influential people out there donors and others who will feel strongly about who should be the next president or what kind of president and our trustees are pretty good at listening taking that into account but not being overly persuaded… I’m optimistic they’ll find somebody great.”

According to USA Today, Ono was denied in large part due to his DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) initiatives. Florida Republican Sen. Rick Scott took aim at Ono for his 'radical DEI policies, showing he is willing to appease and prioritize far-left activists' as a key reason why he hoped the Board of Governors would deny him.

USA Today reports that U.S. Rep. Jimmy Patronis, U.S. Rep. Greg Steube, and U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds were also vocally against Ono as Florida's President.

Had Ono been Florida's President, he would have gotten $15 million over a five-year period.

