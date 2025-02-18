“Produced undraftable game film”: Former Jets Scout questions Shedeur Sanders presence in list ft. Jayden Daniels & Co.

Dov Kleiman’s latest quarterback rankings for the 2024-25 NFL Draft, featuring Shedeur Sanders, has Jayden Daniels as the top prospect. Drake Maye, ranked second, was selected by the New England Patriots with the No. 3 pick in the 2024 draft. The list also includes Caleb Williams (3), Bo Nix (4), Shedeur Sanders (5), Michael Penix Jr. (6), Cam Ward (7) and J.J. McCarthy (8).

However, ESPN’s Matt Miller isn’t sold on Sanders as a first-round talent in 2025, suggesting he might not be valued as highly as some expect him to be. Former New York Jets scout Daniel Kelly was even more critical. Reacting to Kleiman’s post on X, Kelly wrote:

“Putting Shedeur Sanders on that list is not right. Sanders is the only one on that list who produced undraftable free agent game film.”

Miller also noted that after a 2024 draft class stacked with quarterbacks, the 2025 group lacks a true first-round passer. He believes that Shedeur Sanders and Miami’s Cam Ward would have been ranked behind Williams, Daniels, Maye and even McCarthy had they entered the 2024 draft.

Shedeur Sanders is a quarterback solution

Sanders, one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft, is visiting the Cleveland Browns, signaling strong interest from the team in selecting him with the No. 2 overall pick.

After a disappointing season and the failure of the Deshaun Watson trade, the Browns are searching for a long-term solution at quarterback, making Sanders a key target.

Meanwhile, hip-hop artist and podcaster Gillie Da Kid voiced his support for Sanders to go No. 1 overall to the Tennessee Titans. On Club Shay Shay, he said:

"I would want to see @ShedeurSanders go to the Titans. No. 1 overall...,” Gillie Da Kid said. “This kid has been through a lot more than every other kid in the draft. He always had to live up to being Deion Sanders son.

“He went to the worst FBS school in college football, and two years later they're ranked in the Top 25. He won in high school: 4 State Championships."

Gillie highlighted Shedeur’s ability to transform struggling programs, noting how he elevated one of the worst FBS teams to a Top 25 ranking in two years and won four high school state championships.

The Titans haven’t picked first overall since 1978, making Sanders’ potential selection a historic moment for the franchise.

Also Read: "This needs to happen": Louis Riddick sets clear expectations for Shedeur Sanders & Cam Ward ahead of 2025 NFL Scouting Combine

