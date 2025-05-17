"Proud big brother": CFB fans left in awe as Deion Sanders Jr. shows off support for Shedeur Sanders following NFL move

Deion Sanders Jr.'s support for Shedeur Sanders was well documented throughout his college football journey. Sanders Jr. took offense when posts mocked Shedeur's unexpected slide to the fifth round of the NFL draft after being projected as a first-round pick.

Ad

On Friday, Sanders Jr. was at a Fanatics event where a jersey of Shedeur was placed among several others. He was with his camera, taking a shot of the No. 12 Cleveland Browns jersey from all angles while posting what he covered on Instagram.

"God is THE GREATEST," he wrote in the caption.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Fans noticed this brotherly love, praising the older brother for his constant support of Shedeur.

“I know Bucky was happy to see his little brother!! ❤️” wrote one fan.

Another fan summed up the gratitude and emotion:

“God is great. God is the greatest 🔥.”

The acknowledgment of Bucky’s behind-the-scenes role was loud and clear, too, with one fan declaring:

“BUCKY YOU ARE A HUGE PART OF THESE GUYS MOVEMENTS!! KEEP BEING GREAT BRO! 🔥”

Ad

Here are some more reactions:

"It's a beautiful thing to have a family, who's bond is unmatched.🔥🙌🏾❤️" one fan commented.

"Love it," another wrote.

"Proud big brother ❤️" one fan added.

Fan Reactions

Analyst gets real about Deion Sanders Jr.'s brother Shedeur's chances of winning the Browns QB1 role

Entering the Browns roster as the 144th pick, Deion Sanders Jr.'s brother Shedeur Sanders will have to fend off several competitors, such as veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel and also Deshaun Watson when he recovers.

Ad

While Shedeur did well in college football, the NFL is a whole new level. That's why Dan Labbe suggested that, despite the Colorado standout having a great rookie minicamp, his preseason performance when the heat turns on will eventually decide whether he's the right man for the starting quarterback role.

“My concerns with Shedeur are things that are not going to show up in 7-on-7 and even in team drills against a bunch of tryout guys and rookies ... my concerns with Shedeur probably aren’t going to be answered until we get to see him play real football,” Labbe said on the “Orange and Brown Talk podcast.”

Whether Shedeur Sanders manages to impress coach Kevin Stefanksi or not, he can rest assured that his brother Deion Sanders Jr. will support him always.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.