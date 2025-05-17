"Proud big brother": CFB fans left in awe as Deion Sanders Jr. shows off support for Shedeur Sanders following NFL move

Deion Sanders Jr.'s support for Shedeur Sanders was well documented throughout his college football journey. Sanders Jr. took offense when posts mocked Shedeur's unexpected slide to the fifth round of the NFL draft after being projected as a first-round pick.
On Friday, Sanders Jr. was at a Fanatics event where a jersey of Shedeur was placed among several others. He was with his camera, taking a shot of the No. 12 Cleveland Browns jersey from all angles while posting what he covered on Instagram.
"God is THE GREATEST," he wrote in the caption.
Fans noticed this brotherly love, praising the older brother for his constant support of Shedeur.
“I know Bucky was happy to see his little brother!! ❤️” wrote one fan.
Another fan summed up the gratitude and emotion:
“God is great. God is the greatest 🔥.”
The acknowledgment of Bucky’s behind-the-scenes role was loud and clear, too, with one fan declaring:
“BUCKY YOU ARE A HUGE PART OF THESE GUYS MOVEMENTS!! KEEP BEING GREAT BRO! 🔥”
Here are some more reactions:
"It's a beautiful thing to have a family, who's bond is unmatched.🔥🙌🏾❤️" one fan commented.
"Love it," another wrote.
"Proud big brother ❤️" one fan added.
Analyst gets real about Deion Sanders Jr.'s brother Shedeur's chances of winning the Browns QB1 role
Entering the Browns roster as the 144th pick, Deion Sanders Jr.'s brother Shedeur Sanders will have to fend off several competitors, such as veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel and also Deshaun Watson when he recovers.
While Shedeur did well in college football, the NFL is a whole new level. That's why Dan Labbe suggested that, despite the Colorado standout having a great rookie minicamp, his preseason performance when the heat turns on will eventually decide whether he's the right man for the starting quarterback role.
“My concerns with Shedeur are things that are not going to show up in 7-on-7 and even in team drills against a bunch of tryout guys and rookies ... my concerns with Shedeur probably aren’t going to be answered until we get to see him play real football,” Labbe said on the “Orange and Brown Talk podcast.”
Whether Shedeur Sanders manages to impress coach Kevin Stefanksi or not, he can rest assured that his brother Deion Sanders Jr. will support him always.
