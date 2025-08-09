Proud brother Deion Sanders Jr. sends two-word message after Shedeur Sanders' electric start for Browns in preseason bout

Former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders made his preseason NFL debut for the Cleveland Browns on Friday night. Despite being listed as the fourth-string QB, Sanders got the start. With both Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel nursing injuries, Sanders got a big opportunity and delivered.

The Browns entered the game as a big underdog, resting most of their starters. Conversely, the Carolina Panthers played many of their starters, putting Shedeur in a difficult situation. Despite that, he put up a good performance, completing 14 of 23 passing attempts for 138 yards and two TDs in a little under three quarters of playing time.

After it became clear that Shedeur Sanders was going to have a good performance on Friday, Deion Sanders Jr. sent out a tweet in support of his brother. He only needed two words to encapsulate his brother's electric start.

"Easy work," Deion Sanders Jr. wrote.

After a little under three quarters of play, Sanders was pulled from the game so that Tyler Huntley could get some reps. However, his work was done as he played a big role in the Browns eventually winning the game 30-10.

Now that he has put on a stellar preseason performance, the conversation has started in the Browns fan base about whether he should be in the conversation for the starting role this year.

Shedeur Sanders Discusses His NFL Debut

After the game, Shedeur Sanders spoke with the media about his performance. He discussed finding his rhythm and how that helped him.

"I'm comfortable with being uncomfortable, so that's what it is," Sanders said. "I got pockets of finding my rhythm, and I got to get into that quicker, regardless of anything. But overall, I felt like me out there, and I couldn't do it, of course, without the time. I couldn't do it without the playcalling. I couldn't do without anything."

Despite recognizing that he had a good game, Shedeur Sanders stayed humble, saying he did not play up to par despite the praise he was getting.

"Did I play up to par? No, I don't feel like I did," Sanders said. "But overall, the main goal was to win, and that's honestly what we did."

Despite Shedeur criticizing himself, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski was happy with his QB's performance.

"Pleased with Shedeur, pleased with the offense," Stefanski said. "Again, not perfect. Plenty that we can work on. But I thought the guys did a really nice job of Shedeur operating, the guys making plays. So again, a ton to teach on."

With Dillon Gabriel and Kenny Pickett, Sanders could be back in action again next week.

