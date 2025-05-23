Proud dad Coach Prime gives sneak peek to son Bucky's grand empire after alleged struggles to make a living

Coach Prime is a father to three sons and all of them are thriving in their own right. While most of the attention goes to his quarterback son, Shedeur Sanders, his eldest son, Deion Sanders Jr., aka Bucky, has also carved out a niche while establishing a grand empire.
On Friday, Coach Prime uploaded photos of Bucky flexing behind his real estate. The post shows a glimpse of his real estate in Dallas as Deion preaches gratitude in the caption.
"God is the greatest," he wrote.
Deion Sanders Jr. wanted to follow in Coach Prime's footsteps and become a football player. However, life had a different plan for him.
While he remained in the landscape of football but he chose to be behind the camera. He started "Well Off Media," which shared behind-the-scenes glimpses of the Colorado Buffaloes football program. It has since amassed a large number of viewers across different social media channels.
Even Coach Prime acknowledges that Bucky played a big hand in advancing his brand.
Things did not come easy for Coach Prime's son, Deion Sanders Jr.
While on the outside it might seem like Deion Sanders Jr. may have had it easier in life, that wasn't the case. Frankly, it was quite the opposite, and there was a time when he couldn't afford basic luxuries like travel or entertainment.
“I can’t afford to buy a f—n section, to travel like that, that’s why I’m literally just sitting in Dallas,” Sanders Jr. said on July 24, 2024. “Like, I don’t have enough money to just move around like that.”
Earlier this month, Bucky discussed the lowest phase of his life. He shared his conversation with the Almighty at a time when nothing worked for him despite working tirelessly.
"I was just so f**king tired of losing, bro," Sanders Jr. said. "Some nights I would be out at like 2, 3 a.m., walking around downtown Dallas, just crying my heart out or yelling at the top of my lungs, like, ‘God, what’s going on?’ Like, bro, I’m more talented than everybody doing different things. I’m actually really, really good at this shit—at specific things—but it’s like, what the fuck? Why am I not winning, bro?"
However, what stood out was his ability to deal with failures and still come out on top. While most men would lose hope, Deion Sanders Jr. remained committed to his work, and soon, the success followed him. Now his newer ventures, Well Off Forever and Tajia Diamonds, are garnering attention as well.
