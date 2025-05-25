Proud dad Deion Sanders shares photodump of son Bucky building his legacy via latest IG post

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders has five children who are following their own paths to success. His eldest son, Bucky, built a career in multimedia and owns the 'Well Off Forever' brand. When Coach Prime arrived in Boulder to take over the program, Sanders Jr. followed him to help the Buffs gain popularity online.
Bucky started posting videos of the team's training and behind-the-scenes action on the 'Well Off Media' YouTube channel. This helped the Buffs become a popular program despite their lack of success in college football. On Saturday, Deion Sanders showcased his appreciation for his eldest son through a social media post.
Coach Prime shared a series of photos dedicated to Bucky on Instagram. It showcased him posing in front of a framed picture of Deion and his sons in front of a black Lamborghini. The photo was from their commercial shoot for Nike when they re-released the iconic Nike Air DT Max 96.
As Deion Sanders gears up for his third stint with the Buffs, Bucky is his only son staying in Boulder. Shilo and Shedeur, who spent the past two years playing for the team, declared for this year's NFL draft. The Browns drafted Shedeur in the fifth round, whereas Shilo signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent.
After bidding farewell to two of his sons in this year's draft, Coach Prime has spent the offseason making memories and relaxing with his eldest son. In a tweet on X, he expressed his gratitude to Bucky for spending time with him
"And I truly needed this and appreciate this. Love u good ol good ole," Coach Prime wrote.
Deion Sanders urges fans to check out Bucky's latest music project
Shedeur's draft was a drama-filled event. From being a projected top-three pick, he went in the fifth round as the sixth quarterback to be drafted. Bucky released a new music video, 'No Sympathy', highlighting his younger brother's draft slide.
Last week, Deion Sanders shared the music video on his Instagram. He urged fans to showcase their support for Bucky in the caption.
"You've got to Listen to the LYRICS of my son @DeionSandersJr song. It made me shed tears. #CoachPrime #Sanders #Family," Coach Prime wrote.
The upcoming season will be Coach Prime's first campaign without his sons in Boulder. It will be interesting to see if they can become contenders for the Big 12 title and a spot in the 12-team playoffs.
