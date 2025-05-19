Proud Deiondra Sanders makes warm admission about brother Shedeur Sanders' strides in NFL after major draft drama

Shedeur Sanders' brothers are not the only ones looking after the quarterback following the major draft drama that saw him slide to the fifth round before getting picked by the Cleveland Browns. Elder stepsister Deiondra Sanders is seemingly just as much a part of the QB's life.

After Shedeur's jersey reveal on Sunday, Deiondra shared how she has gotten attuned with her brother's team to the point that she's getting daily news alerts on her phone.

"I get at least one news alert about Shedeur and the Browns on my phone every day," she wrote on X.

Shedeur Sanders and Deiondra Sanders are both the children of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders. Deiondra was born to Deion and his former first wife, Carolyn Chambers, while Shedeur was born to Deion's former second wife, Pilar.

Shedeur Sanders was widely regarded as one of the top quarterback prospects for the 2025 NFL draft. However, he was not selected on Day 1 or Day 2, leaving everyone in shock about the fall. Finally, on Day 3, in the fifth round, his name was called.

Several factors contributed to Sanders' draft-day slide. After the 2025 NFL combine, where Sanders opted not to throw, the quarterback reportedly came across as "brass and arrogant." Ever since those reports came out, his draft stock started to tumble.

Other pre-draft events, like Deion Sanders showing preference for certain teams and a lot of the negative PR around Shedeur, likely put a negative thought in the mind of multiple teams who probably didn't want to take the risk.

Shedeur Sanders shares his feelings after latest jersey reveal

On Sunday, Shedeur Sanders' jersey number was finally revealed. Instead of the No. 2 jersey he wore for the Buffs, the Cleveland Browns quarterback adopted the No. 12 jersey, which has some meaning attached to it.

On Saturday, the Browns quarterback posed in his new jersey. The No. 12 is the same number his mentor and legendary quarterback, Tom Brady, wore in the NFL.

“It was the best available number for me,” Sanders told Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

Sanders, who signed a four-year $4.64 million contract with a $447,380 signing bonus, said he won't be able to buy his No. 2 jersey from teammate DeAndre Carter.

“No, I’m not trying to buy anything,” Sanders added. “My signing bonus ain’t that high right now.”

Shedeur Sanders is committed to doing well, as was evident in the Browns' rookie minicamp. However, it'll be a tough job for him to get the starting job as he faces competition from veterans Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco, and even rookie Dillon Gabriel, who was drafted ahead of him.

