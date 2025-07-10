Proud grandma Carolyn Chambers celebrates huge milestone of daughter Deiondra's infant son via cheerful post

Coach Prime's daughter Deiondra Sanders welcomed a baby boy, Snow, into the world last year. His birth came after a challenging pregnancy, following which Deiondra described him as a “miracle.” Since then, she’s often shared the moments she has with him, surrounded by love from their family.
One of Snow’s closest family members has been his grandmother, Carolyn Chambers. She was by Deiondra’s side throughout her pregnancy and continues to be beside her as she traverses motherhood. On Wednesday, Carolyn shared a video of Snow taking his first steps, with her gently holding his hand.
“He took two steps!” the caption of the Instagram clip read.
Becoming a mother had deepened Deiondra’s appreciation for her own mom. In May, sharing a picture of Carolyn and Snow deep in sleep, she wrote:
"Snow loves his grandma! I Love it! She be upset at certain things I say but she understands that Snow is my child and she allows me to learn parenthood my way. Thank you mommy. Love you."
Coach Prime and Carolyn married in 1989 and had two children together, Deion Sanders Jr. and Deiondra. The couple divorced in 1998, and Deion married Pilar Sanders in 1999.
Deiondra on challenges of becoming a parent
Deiondra Sanders went through a tough pregnancy and a complicated birth. While there were numerous challenges, she has been enjoying life and adjusting to being a new mom over the past few months.
In April, during an episode of “Baller Alert, Inc.,” Deiondra talked about the emotional toll of postpartum emotions and how hard being a parent is.
"It's real,” Sanders said. "I didn't really think that it was that real, because I was like, 'Oh, I have a lot of help, so I don't think I'll be going through it'. Baby, it hit me hard. It hit me very hard. I had so much help, and I still have so much help and it's still thoughts that, 'Why do I think like this?'
"No one tells you that a lot of the thoughts that you think about it's not real. It's just, it's your emotions and hormones trying to get back in tact."
Even though it’s been tough at times, Deiondra has her family, especially her mother, by her side.