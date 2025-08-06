  • home icon
Proud mom Pilar Sanders has 3-word reaction as son Shedeur Sanders starts for Browns despite being last on QB depth chart

By Kayode Akinwumi
Published Aug 06, 2025 18:11 GMT
Shedeur Sanders’ mom, Pilar Sanders, reacted to the news of her son starting for the Cleveland Browns in their preseason opener on Friday. ESPN reported on Tuesday that the former Colorado quarterback will be the Browns’ first choice against the Carolina Panthers, amidst multiple injury concerns in the QB room.

Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel both are dealing with hamstring injuries, giving room for Sanders, who was earlier reported to have slipped down the Browns’ quarterback depth chart.

Among several reactions to the news, Pilar’s three-word comment on Instagram stood out. She wrote:

“THAT'S MY SONNN!”
Shedeur Sanders has been embroiled in a battle for the primary quarterback spot at Cleveland. Selected in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft, Sanders has four other quarterbacks to beat to the starting job.

There's fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel, who was selected two rounds before Sanders. In addition to him and Pickett is 40-year-old Joe Flacco and former Pro Bowler Tyler Huntley, whom the Browns just signed this week.

The Browns’ unofficial depth chart was released, with Sanders slipping to No. 4. This sparked some outrage among fans and supporters, including former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III, who alleged that Sanders was being set up.

Analyst predicts a tough break for Shedeur Sanders in Cleveland

While Shedeur Sanders’ start on Friday may offer some glimmer of hope to some, to others, it changes little, if anything. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer belongs to the latter group. Breer said (via 92.3 the Fan):

“The injuries sort of create a scenario where they’ll get an extended look at Shedeur. He’s still behind. He’s caught up some. I would put the chance that he’s starting the season opener as microscopic, but if he looks good, maybe he earns some more reps in 11-on-11 work in camp. That’s really how it’s going to happen.
"I think any chance he has at starting any point this year is going to have to be a step-by-step process, and the first step is showing he can run the offense.”

Sanders has shown confidence despite the situation in the Browns’ quarterback room. There's a great pressure on him to prove, as he is playing away from his dad for the first time. The quarterback was instrumental in the Buffs’ 9-4 finish last season.

