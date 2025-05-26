Proud mom Pilar Sanders emotional after son Shilo's "I don't have mom no more" comment on live stream

Shilo Sanders' mom, Pilar Sanders, had a sad reaction after her son's comments during a live stream. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cornerback was asked who he missed being around the most from his family. While Shilo initially claimed that he was enjoying being away from his family, he soon revealed one exception to that.

As it turns out, Shilo misses his mother being around, especially her 'good cooking':

"It's pretty different not having her close by, because in Colorado, she lived right across the street to come help me if I needed some good cooking," Shilo said. "If I needed help with anything. You know she's right across the street, but now that everybody's moved, I don't know. I don't have my mom across the street no more."

After getting wind of Shilo Sanders' answer, Pilar posted the video on her Instagram account. While she didn't write any words directly to her son, she let emojis do the talking.

The former Colorado Buffaloes cornerback's answer may have surprised some, as he shared with Coach Prime and his siblings at Boulder. Pilar Sanders has always remained close to her sons and backed them up through some tough times in their careers.

Shilo Sanders spent the last four years near his family. After spending a couple of years at South Carolina, the defensive back transferred to Jackson State and then Colorado, where his father, Coach Prime, took over as head coach. Shilo would also play with his younger brother, Shedeur.

After finishing his college football career, Shilo Sanders went undrafted in the 2025 NFL draft but signed as a free agent with the Bucs, where he is fighting to earn a roster spot.

While Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles has been complimentary of Sanders, he'll still have to battle to earn a spot on a deep secondary. His potential spot on the regular season roster might depend on other positions' depth charts as much as the secondary's.

Pilar Sanders has followed Shilo's move to Tampa

Understandably, Shedeur Sanders has garnered most of the attention from the national media among Deion Sanders' sons. However, Pilar Sanders has been just as supportive of Shilo as well.

She reposted Shilo's arrival to the locker room, originally put on social media by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

When former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown started an inexplicable beef with the Sanders family, piling on Shilo over a workout from six years ago, Pilar Sanders fired back, reposting the video with the caption "AB getting owned by Shilo Sanders."

