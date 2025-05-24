Coach Prime's ex-wife Pilar Sanders cautions Shilo from getting vasectomy after dad's wild advice for Bucs rookie

Coach Prime has five children, keeping the family name alive and well. Shilo Sanders, his son with his second wife, Pilar, got signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after being an undrafted free agent in this year's draft.

On Friday, Shilo Sanders shared a clip from his live stream on Instagram. In the video, he discusses his plans to start a family and get married. When asked about having kids, the Bucs rookie said that he does not want to have children of his own.

"I don't want no child. I am getting pretty old," Shilo said."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Coach Prime's son then asked his audience the right time to have a child, before revealing the wild advice he got from his 2x Super Bowl-winning dad.

Trending

"My dad told me to get a vasectomy," the rookie said.

Shilo's mom was against the advice that her ex-husband gave to their son. She made it clear in the comments to reject Coach Prime's stance.

"Nooo Never! U know what vasectomies do!!"

Pilar Sanders' comment on the post.

Deion Sanders already became a grandfather last year. His eldest daughter, Deiondra, gave birth to her first child, Baby Snow, on his birthday in August 2024. At a press conference, the Colorado head coach praised God for making him a grandad on his birthday.

"That's how good God is, like God would choose me on my birthday, for my daughter, for my kids to have their first child, the first time I'm a grandfather, on my birthday. Do you understand how beautiful that is? How much of a blessing that is?"

Shilo Sanders, on the other hand, loves to keep his personal life private. There are no reports of him having a girlfriend. Furthermore, the safety will be more focused on creating his own success, like his dad in the NFL.

Coach Prime cracks up Shilo with his take on morning habits

Last week, another clip from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' rookie safety's live stream surfaced on social media. In this clip, Shilo is heard having a conversation with his dad.

During the conversation, Shilo questioned his dad about his habit of waking up at 6 in the morning. Coach Prime responded by stating that he expects his son to follow the same routine in his life.

"No, you are supposed to get up and start your day," Coach Prime said. "Any man that sleeps after 7 is not a man. You are a child. Promise you, you ain't got nowhere to go and no responsibility....Women, if your man sleeps past 7am, leave him."

Expand Tweet

Shilo Sanders also received advice from his dad on how to make his mark as an undrafted free agent. The safety spent the last four seasons of his collegiate career under Coach Prime before declaring for this year's draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fans! Check out the latest Tampa Bay Schedule and dive into the Tampa Bay Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.